Jack Nicholson’s ax from ‘The Shining’ movie goes up for auction

The ax that Jack Nicholson used to hack through a door in The Shining is going up for auction this Wednesday, April 20.

In the 1980 horror film, Jack Torrance (played by Nicholson) in the midst of a psychotic attack breaks down a bathroom door to attack his wife and pronounces the famous phrase: “Here’s Johnny!”, also turning the scene in one of the most remembered in the history of cinema.

As reported by TMZ, the ax that was part of the film directed by Stanley Kubrick will go on sale through the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house, along with other famous objects, such as Michael Jackson’s famous white stockings, whose price is expected to reach one million and US$ 2 million.

The auction house said the tool is still in very good condition and is displayed in a box frame along with photos of other scenes in which it appears. It is estimated that it will sell for at least US$100,000.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that this sinister Hollywood souvenir has come up for auction. In October 2019, it was auctioned for almost US$200,000, four times its starting price, and was part of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

Released in Argentina in December 1980, The Shining is based on the homonymous novel by writer Stephen King, published in 1977. It had a budget of US$20 million and doubled its gross. It also had two sequels: Room 237 and Doctor Sleep.

In the first case, it is an alleged documentary from 2012 that reveals the hidden symbols in The Shining. And in the second, released in 2019, Ewan McGregor plays Jack Torrance’s son, Danny, now a man with psychic abilities who fights against the trauma caused by the events of the original film.

Meanwhile, in other film news, Ben Stiller is reported to be in talks to play Torrance in a stage adaptation of King’s tale set to open in London next year.