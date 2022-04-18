Jack Nicholson’s ax from ‘The Shining’ is up for auction

The ax that Jack Nicholson used to hack through a door in The Shining is going up for auction this Wednesday (April 20).

In the 1980 horror film, Jack Torrance (played by Nicholson) utters the famous line from the film: “Here’s Johnny!” after breaking down a bathroom door to attack his wife in the midst of a psychotic episode.

According to TMZ, the ax from the Stanley Kubrick-directed film will go on sale through the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house in a couple of days.

The auction house told the publication that the prop ax is still in very good condition and is being displayed in a shadow box frame along with some photos of it in action from the film. It is expected to fetch at least $100,000 (£76,693).

Meanwhile, in other Shining news, Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to play Torrance in a stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.

The actor and filmmaker is in line to play the role in Ivo van Hove’s new play, which will hit London’s West End next year.

“We can confirm that we are in negotiations with Ben Stiller to star in Ivo van Hove’s stage production of The Shining by Stephen King, adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End with dates to be confirmed,” a Sonia Friedman Productions spokesperson said in a statement. a statement obtained by Variety.

“The talks are at an early stage, so we cannot confirm any further details at this time.”

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in January 2023. The play will follow King’s 1977 book more closely than Kubrick’s film, but no further details have been revealed.