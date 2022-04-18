Jack Nicholson, rebel, fickle and womanizer

The actor with the most nominations at the Academy Awards and a three-time Oscar winner turns 85 and has been retired for a decade. Nicholson can boast of having starred in some of the most unforgettable roles in cinema, an `animal’ of interpretation that he knew how to find in the excess of his personality the balance of his brilliant career.

Jack Nicholson, who has enjoyed a successful career spanning more than 50 years, is one of those few actors who turn a film into a movie with his performance, even with his mere presence: “Chinatown”, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. ”, “The Shining”, “The Postman Always Rings Twice”, “The Prizzi’s Honor”, ​​“The Witches of Eastwick”, “Better… Impossible”, … and so on up to 63 titles.

Versatile like no other, Nicholson has succeeded with comic, dramatic, romantic characters, but what the protagonist of “The Shining” embroiders like no one else are complicated, difficult, psychopathic or disturbed personalities, so it is not surprising that he is the actor with the most Oscar nominations, twelve, of which he won three.

Disappeared from public life due to health problems since 2013, Nicholson has given his all as an actor, and perhaps for both reasons he recognized a few years ago: “I no longer feel the need to get back in front of the camera.”

He has been removed from public life for years due to health problems, in fact, sources close to the actor have acknowledged that Jack Nicholson lives retired in his Los Angeles mansion from where he barely leaves, but remains cared for by his four daughters and his son, Raymond. It is he who accompanies him to see the Los Angeles Lakers, of whom they are enthusiastic followers. Thanks to these NBA games that he doesn’t miss, he can be seen enjoying himself with that usual joy and ease.

For some time now, the American media have been assuring that Nicholson suffers from Alzheimer’s and that his difficulties in memorizing his roles were the reason for his departure from the cinema. In fact, the last movie she shot was in 2010.

AN UNCLASSIFIABLE ACTOR, A CULT ACTOR.

One of the actors with the most personality and talent, specially trained to get as much emotional expressiveness as possible, Jack Nicholson has an enviable versatility, he embroiders comic and dramatic characters alike… but especially difficult, complicated, psychopathic or disturbed personalities, and in any genre, comedy, drama, thrillers or horror.

After several minor jobs, including directing, it was “Easy Rider” (1969), directed by his party friend, Dennis Hopper, the film that catapulted him to fame and his first Oscar nomination. But it was also when he became addicted to drugs, on a shoot in which he came to work – they say – totally smoked in one of his sequences, the one with the bonfire.

If his brilliant performance in “Chinatown” (1974), by Roman Polanski, brought him all the fame and popularity, his first Oscar for Best Actor came with Milos Forman’s disturbing film, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. ” (1975) where he had to fight madness, to be embraced by it in “The Shining” (1980) by Stanley Kubrick.

By then he had already become a star, all the directors required him, even Francis Ford Coppola himself was allowed to reject “The Godfather”. In 1983 he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “La Fuerza del Cariño” and for the third time he received it, for Best Actor, for “Best…Impossible” (1997) for his portrayal of a maniacal successful writer, with an unbearable ego. …which turns out to be charming in the end.

He was the eternal Joker in Tim Burton’s “Batman” (1989), the Guantánamo colonel in “Some Good Men” (1992), he searched for the meaning of life in “About Schmidt” (2002) and put himself under the Scorsese’s orders in “The Departed” (2006). And so, up to 63 titles.

Nicholson can boast of a long and successful career that includes unforgettable and unrepeatable roles, an ‘animal’ of interpretation (never better said because he left us speechless as a werewolf), which he knew how to find in the excessiveness of his personality , the balance of his career.

A FAMILY SECRET.

John Josephn Nicholson was born in New Jersey on April 22, 1937 in a middle-class family, the father was a window dresser and the mother a hairdresser. He had two sisters or at least that was what he always believed. But it wasn’t like that.

Nicholson found out at the age of 37 that “his older sister,” June, the one who left home at age 20 with dreams of becoming an actress when he was 3, was actually his mother, and those whom he always held for his parents were actually his grandparents. June became pregnant at the age of 17, she was single and aspired to be an artist, so her parents decided to hide it and take care of the baby so as not to slow down their daughter’s career… And they did it so well that they never told her.

It would not be a coincidence that Jack also decided to follow in the footsteps of what he believed to be his sister, and at a very young age he left for Los Angeles to try to make a career in Hollywood. And boy did he do it! At the age of 17 he entered the Metro Goldwyn Mayer and although he did not go as an actor, at least he was in the right place. She trusted him and knew that his opportunity would come.

He had to wait at the age of 37, for 1974, when after the premiere of “Chinatown”, which was a complete success, and as a result of a documentary about his life (Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson), the truth came to light , a drama that not even the most daring of screenwriters would think of for a film.

By then both his mother and grandparents had already died, but his other “sister”, that is, his aunt Lorraine, corroborated the facts. And what about his father? He affirms that he was never interested in delving into it… but apparently it was an old acquaintance of the family who also had relations with the mother, a despicable being who never manifested himself until the actor’s triumph, that’s when He called the press to acknowledge his paternity.

A TORMENTED GUY.

Temperamental, rebellious and fickle, his biographers agree that for much of his life he was a tormented guy, “assiduous drug user, obsessed with sex even unable to maintain stable relationships” with any of the hundreds of women who went through his life, almost all spectacular actresses, models or singers, an impressive sentimental history, although he only married once, with Sandra Knight (1962-1966) mother of his daughter, Jennifer.

He had affairs with other actresses such as Winnie Hollman (with whom he had another daughter Honey Hollman), Rebecca Broussard (mother of Raymond and Lorraine) or Candice Bergen; and singers like Joni Mitchell or Michelle Phillips, from “The Mamas and the Papas”, when she had separated to marry Dennis Hopper, whom she left after a week for Nicholson.

The list is endless. Rachel Ward, Bianca Jagger, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Melanie Griffith… and even the mother of the current Canadian Prime Minister, Margaret Trudeau, even the unstable Cristina Onassis surrendered to his magnetism, but it was Anjelica Huston, the woman who understood him best. , or at least, the one that lasted the longest, almost 17 years (1973-1989), but counting the comings and goings…

But behind these eccentricities, or weaknesses, there was a cultured man, with concerns, one of the most prepared actors of his generation, interested in knowledge, literature, art and philosophy: “I -he said- I am passionate about knowing everything, life, study in any branch of knowledge”.

Source: Amalia González Manjavacas. EFE/Reports





