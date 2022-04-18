“It’s pretty obvious to play the eccentric card”: Katy Perry revealed that she will go for another approach at the next Met Gala

UNITED STATES-. Less and less for the next met gala, an event that celebrities do not take lightly, and for which they have already begun to prepare the outfits with which they hope to surprise that night. On Friday, April 15, in an interview with Page Six, Katy Perry He teased what his plans are and revealed that this time he has a different approach in mind.

The great charity event will take place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Art Museum. On this occasion the theme of the Met Gala 2022 will be “In America: A Fashion Anthology” with a “gold glamour, white tie” dress code, according to fashion. Unlike the previous installment, which was focused on young people, this one will be co-hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Unlike previous years, this time Katy Perry is not interested in her classic “wacky, crazy, wild” approach, and revealed that she will take a different look for the next met gala. “All I will say is that it would be pretty obvious for me to play the wacky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card. I think this time I’m going to play a completely different card,” the artist told Page Six.

Katy Perry always surprises at the Met Gala

As for the “golden glamour” theme, Katy Perry he said, “Maybe he’s coming in armor or something,” referring to Lil Nas X’s striking golden armor, which he revealed after removing his cape at last year’s Met Gala. “Maybe I’m not even going, because I’m going to send someone the armor and they’re just going to pretend to be me, and then I’ll be home in hoodies!” the star said.

For past editions of the met gala, Katy Perry wore a handmade look House of Margiela with bright red veil in 2017; a gold mini dress adorned with chains Atelier Versace with giant angel wings in 2018; and a large light-up spider dress followed by an oversized cheeseburger costume, both designed by Moschinoin 2019.