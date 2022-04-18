“It’s my new reality”: Carolina Cruz shared one of her greatest challenges after her separation

COLOMBIA – A few weeks ago, Carolina Cross publicly announced his separation from Lincoln palomeque. After several months of being distanced on social networks, the rumors ended up being true. The couple put an end to that love story that had captivated many. The reason still remains unknown.

If something has characterized the Colombian, it is the overflowing love she feels for her two children, Matías and Salvador. Through her profile Instagram, the artist is used to sharing emotional photographs and videos in which she documents the growth of children. And it is that, despite having a very tight work schedule, the artist always has time to share with her little ones.

Carolina Cruz was honest with her fans

However, with her recent love separation things got a bit complicated, in terms of motherhood. For the first time, Carolina Cross she had to be away from her oldest son, Matías, who is five years old. This is how the artist herself let it be known through the camera network, where she was shown enjoying a few days in the pool only with her baby, Salvador.

“And although I miss Mati very much, this is my new reality and I try to take it with gratitude, patience and understanding. Days for this fat man by my side ”, wrote the Valle del Cauca to accompany that publication. Then, Carolina Cross He received a wave of comments where his fans sympathized with his process. “Everything happens”, “God is always good” and “You can” were some.

According to the publications made by Lincoln palomeque, it could be seen that Matías was with him. Both made a trip to Cúcuta, where they visited some relatives. “Thank you for these days by your side, beautiful thing. I am too proud of you, you save me and fill me with hope. I love you,” the actor wrote.