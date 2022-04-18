It is the best option, ahead of the Dacia Sandero, for those who want a cheap option for the whole family

Dacia knew that his Sandero and his Duster they were giving him very good results at the sales level. However, the rest of its models, especially the family ones, did not have the same output as the utility vehicle and the SUV.

That is why, in a perhaps risky move considering the current market trend, the brand has chosen to make a move and launch a model that is halfway between the Sandero and the Duster in terms of price but which, due to size, makes it the most affordable family car in Spain.

Presentation of the Dacia Jogger.

It is none other than him jogginga crossover with a capacity of up to seven seats that has all the points in favor of the models of Dacia: a very low price, average quality, correct equipment and an unpretentious range of engines.

The offer that makes the Dacia Jogger the quintessential low cost family in Spain

As we can well see in quecochemecompro.esthe current price of this jogging is now from 13,890 euros in the five-seater access version. A model that arrives with an already applied discount of 3,310 euros and that makes it the quintessential low cost family.

It is true that, as with the other DaciaEast jogging of access is not that it is a wonder in terms of engine or in terms of equipment, but it is also that, being a larger model, it arrives better equipped.

Dacia Jogger 7 seater

He does it with 100 horsepower 1.0 TCE ECO-G engine of power that is not a wonder in terms of performance but that, being bifuel, allows you to proudly show off the DGT ECO labelwhich is no small thing.

As for its equipment, it comes standard with EcoLED headlights, trip computer, electric windows, pre-collision warning, automatic city braking, limiter speed, sound system, DAB radio, USB, bluetooth, so it is not as spartan as its catalog brothers.