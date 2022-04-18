Is There A Chance For Nicolas Cage To Play Superman?

Nicolas Cage and director Tim Burton in the documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? (2015). Image: Listal.com

Easter Sunday in the world of PAPER HEROES. Nicolas Cage was unable to play Superman / Kal-El / Clark Kent in the movie Superman Lives, which would have been directed by Tim Burton (Batman, Batman Returns) in the 90’s, but he did voice him in the animated movie Teen Titans GO ! to the Movies (2018).

You can see the fittings from 1997-1998 on YouTube, which are also included in the documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? (2015), whose version subtitled in Spanish is on the platform (videos below).

In an interview for Rolling Stone magazine (https://www.rollingstone.com/movies/movie-features/nicolas-cage-unbeareble-weight-of-massive-talent-interview-1335766/), Cage answered a couple of questions about the possibility of finally playing the Man of Steel:

DC movies are now spanning the multiverse. There is fan speculation that they might finally bring your Superman. Is that even remotely possible?

I have to be careful what I say about these things. What do comics have [todo] it just goes everywhere exponentially in a fraction of a second? What I want to put on record is: Tim Burton did not choose me. I choose Tim Burton. They wanted to [el director de Die Hard 2/Cliffhanger] Renny Harlin, and he’s a good guy and perfectly capable. But for me, the vision I had for Kal-El was more of a Tim Burton-style presentation universe.

I was a huge fan of Mars Attacks! The studio was worried about Mars Attacks! But they hired Tim at my request, and then they shut everything down. That has always been both positive and negative for me. It’s positive because it left the character, and what Tim and I could have done, in the realm of the imagination, which is always more powerful than the concrete. And a negative in that I think it would have been special. Is there any chance? Who knows. I don’t know. [Risas.] To answer your question, I don’t know.

The fan fantasy is that you are the Superman in Michael Keaton’s Batman universe, even though that movie was never made. Since he’s back as Batman, they might bring you in somehow.

It would certainly be interesting. It would certainly be interesting. I just would have loved to have seen those giant spiders they were talking about, and I saw some of Tim’s drawings. He is such a talented artist in terms of painting. They were remarkably beautiful.

Release dates in the DC Comics movie calendar (United States): DC League of Super-Pets (DC League of Super-Pets, July 29, 2022), Black Adam (October 21, 2022), Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (December 16, 2022), Batgirl (2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023), The Flash (June 23, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023), The Wonder Twins (no release date announced).

Superman/Kal-El/Clark Kent (voiced by Nicolas Cage) in Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018). Image: Listal.com

Nicolas Cage and director Tim Burton during costume fittings for Superman/Kal-El/Clark Kent in the canceled project Superman Lives (1997-1998).

The documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? (2015) subtitled in Spanish.

Superman (voice of Nicolas Cage), Wonder Woman (voice of Halsey), and Green Lantern (voice of Lil Yachty) in a scene from Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018).

