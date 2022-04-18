Is Kylie Jenner married to Travis Scott? The fans believe that she does because of her ring

Why do people theorize that Kylie Jenner is secretly married with her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children? Well, one of his last instagram stories It’s pretty convincing evidence.

On March 17, ‘St. Patrick’s Day,’ the youngest Jenner posted a photo of her green reptile bag, along with two four-leaf clover emojis for luck. In the photo, she rested her hand on her bag, sporting a modern take on the French tip manicure and…two rings on that finger. On her left ring finger, she wore a thin gold earring with small diamonds, as well as a slightly larger one with many stones.

What does this tell us about Kylie Jenner? That she is rich, obviously, but we already knew that. Could this be a sign that she is engaged or possibly already married to Travis Scott? Some say yes. According to The Sunthe fans in Reddit They launched the theory after seeing the photo:

This story of her rings sparked rumors of the celeb’s marriage. Instagram @kyliejenner

One user asked if the couple had gotten married, to which another replied, ‘Omg, it might actually be,’ with another fan adding, ‘Kylie loves rings. She has worn that one on and off for almost 10 years.’

Although we cannot confirm that what this user of Reddit about the gold ring is true, it is not the first time that his fans unleash marriage rumors. In November 2021, a user of TikTok he pointed out the presence of the ring and suggested that it might mean that wedding bells had already rung. In the same photo to which the TikTokerJenner was also wearing a large diamond ring that she received from Scott.

Also note what Jenner said at the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion in June 2021. When asked about marriage by Andy Cohen, she said, ‘I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope. marry me one day.

Engaged or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott do seem to be very much in love. They were all smiles during Jenner’s pregnancy announcement video, and recently celebrated her daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday, just before welcoming her son Wolf.

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.