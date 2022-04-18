Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to Blame for Black Adam’s Delay?

Report Suggests Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Was Part Of The Reason Black Adam Was Delayed

The Black Adam project has been in development for several years and has had to face a series of delays for various reasons. It turns out that now one of the reasons is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 from Marvel Studios.

According to film expert John champion, the next Guardians movie took on a number of soundstages, forcing Black Adam’s team to return. “Originally, it was supposed to Black Adam would do his new shots in February at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, where they did principal photography last year, but nearly all of the soundstages at Trilith will be in use until the end of April for Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” Campea noted.

The film critic and internet personality added: “Black Adam Needs More Significant Stages Than Guardians Of The Galaxy Is Currently Occupying. So the timeline of the reshoot is nothing drastic, just a jumble of schedules between different productions at the time. That’s why the movie was pushed back to March. The new shots were already planned, Warner Bros just couldn’t find the time or space to do it until May..»

Nevertheless, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has not been the only inconvenience suffered by the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson. Black Adam was originally scheduled to be released in December 2020, but officially began filming in April 2021, following a long delay due to the pandemic.

Audiences got their first look at Johnson as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC FanDome in 2021. The clip featured Teth-Adam being awakened by a team of archaeologists. In addition to Johnson, within the film we have Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on October 21.