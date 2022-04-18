Innovative gene therapies are revolutionizing medicine

for: Uniradio Informs – April 18, 2022, 11:26 a.m.



· These therapies are like a suit tailored to the needs of each patient and can be preventive, curative or corrective, explained Dr. Paloma Soto Brambila



TIJUANA.- Being able to see healthy patients who had been evicted or without improvement due to serious illnesses is one of the greatest satisfactions of Dr. Paloma Soto Brambila, who has developed an outstanding scientific career in the field of human genetics.



Her work has taken her to 2 of the most important universities in the world: Stanford University in the United States and Oxford University in the United Kingdom, where she had the opportunity to collaborate with the Nobel Prize winner for Medicine, Peter J. Ratcliffe.

He pointed out that thanks to these stays he brought to the country a novel treatment that helps not only diagnosis but also the treatment of patients with complicated medical cases.



Gene therapy is one of the treatments in which artificially cultured cells are programmed and entered by millions intravenously, explained the specialist who indicated that this therapy is designed according to the pathology of each patient, becoming a medicine of precision.



In the case of patients with some type of cancer, he said that another type of cells called NK cells are used, and that the treatment consists of obtaining cells from the patient and potentiating them so that when they are returned to the patient they are a chemobiology and destroy only the bad cells.



“There are patients who had been given a few months to live and are without discomfort or pain and are stable; Another type of treatment that we have are exosomes, which, unlike mesenchymal and NK cells, are placed by the billions and go through the vein. They are short sequences of genes that help intercellular communication to facilitate protein transport within the body and an internal renewal is like the medicine of the future because it is safe and has no side effects”, he said.



He stressed that these 3 types of therapies regenerate the body by 95% because they come from the mesoderm and benefit organs such as the heart, liver, kidney, pancreas, colon, skin, bones, cartilage, among others.



Soto Brambila alluded to the fact that genetic medicine in the country is a young and little-known specialty that has been left behind and has not been potentiated in its magnitude.



He indicated that at the national level there are only 40 medical specialists in genetics who have master’s and doctorate studies.



“The work of the geneticist is sometimes not known in the same medical profession, and a geneticist should be the first to intervene when there is a challenge in a difficult-to-diagnose patient,” said the specialist who will consult in Tijuana in the near future.