Indiana Jones 5: What we know about the future movie of the iconic character

ANDthe manager james mangold is aware that fans want to know more about the new movie from Indiana Joneswhich doesn’t have a title yet, but asks for patience as he shares an update on the production.

Mangold already said that he went to the editing phase of the fifth installment of the film starring Harrison Fordand created by george lucas.

“Although I had been editing while filming, I officially start editing INDY today! For all of you who are asking about trailers and teasers, releases and first looks and other sneak peeks, this is the right place to look for information, but it’s too early. Take care and be safe.” be patient!” he wrote. Mangold through Twitter.

Although Ive been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today! To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient! ? Mangold (@mang0ld) March 7, 2022

Director of Loganand of Ford vs. ferrari took over the franchise steven spielbergwho directed the previous four films, including Kingdom of the Crystal Skullfrom 2008.

Ford returns as the famous Indiana Jonesalong with a cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Rene Wilson and Antonio Banderas.

The production of indiana jones 5 was affected by several delays due to the pandemic. Last June, Ford, 79, suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene.

Indiana Jones 5, co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, hit theaters June 30, 2023.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of my favorite movies, and it reminded me of that golden period of the 1940s serials, and that’s in the fifth movie as well.” Mads Mikkelsen.

“They’re very much going back to the first and second movies and getting that original feel, the original Indy, kind of thick and edgy. It felt like a Spielberg movie, although obviously James is doing it with the same vision,” he added.