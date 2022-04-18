“In ‘El Hormiguero’ people stop us on the street”

04.19.2022 00:00.

Aitana and Paula Etxeberría (Ordizia, 1997) are better known as Twin Melody. The singers rose to fame by sharing videos on YouTube covering songs by other artists. Always linked to social networkshave also become tiktokers and influencers. Likewise, for two seasons they have been regular collaborators of the anthill, where every week they discover the most viral challenges of the platforms.

The artists have joined the representative of Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Emma Muscat, in her latest single, Bye, a theme that intends “say goodbye to everything that hurts you, to toxic relationships“. The instagramers review their professional projects and take stock of their career in an interview with Direct Chronicle.

–Question: How did the collaboration with Emma Muscat?

–Answer: She looked at our Instagram stories, so we started researching and we liked her songs. We started following each other on social networks, we sent her a song of ours that we composed in October or November and she loved it.

–How do they compose?

–We compose in various ways, or we play the piano and we make the melody, or if not also, Sony puts us composition fields where we are with three other guys and together we make the songs.

Twin Melody and Emma Muscat / CREDIT

–Did you have a clear idea of ​​what song you wanted the collaboration with Emma to be?

–Yes, from the first four notes we already noticed that it was our and Emma’s style.

–What was it like working with her?

–She came to Madrid and there were three days of recording and rehearsing the dance for the video clip. For the video we were practicing, we didn’t have much time, but it turned out pretty well.

–What message did you want to convey with the song?

–What we want to convey is say goodbye to everything that hurts you, to toxic relationships. In any friendship or love relationship there are always problems, but when there is contempt, the other person is ignored, or there is a lack of communication, you have to say goodbye, bye bye

–And with the video clip?

–The boys tried to conquer us, but they had already done something that for us was to cross a line, a limit, and it was already a little late. What we transmit in the video clip is that they are making plans to try to conquer us and we don’t care anymore because we already told them bye.

–How is your work planning?

–Sony is in charge of making the video clips, but we take care of doing all the rest, editing tiktoks, making stories… Social networks are run only by us.

–It is not the first time that they talk about toxic relationships in their songs. What do you like to compose about?

–We always try to release songs of all kinds. the of I’m not yours had a touch similar to byethen we get another one called With you it’s not too latewhich was a song for sisters, which Aitana dedicated to Paula, and that of Someone like You. In this life you have all kinds of experiences, sometimes you feel like saying bye to someone, others to hug, and in the end the songs are to express your feelings.

–Is one of them better at composing than the other?

–Aitana likes to compose more, and Paula is better at editing videos. We always share the different jobs. Sometimes there is so much work that luckily there are two of us because otherwise it would be too much and we would need someone else’s help.

–Do you have more songs prepared?

–Yes. We are always working on new songs. In fact, this is how we started, singing, and we will continue like this. We always have a spare song saved that makes us excited so that later the bull does not catch us.

The singers and tiktokers Twin Melody / CEDIDA

–What can advance of these works?

–The ones we have are very nice, very danceable and we really want to take them out and sing them at concerts. We are preparing if God wants a tour for this summer of concerts in Spain. It’s not going to be a concert concept like always, just singing, but also interact with fans, make tiktoks, questions, surprises, voice and live music, dances… It’s something new for us, but we also think it’s something new for the industry, so we hope that people will be encouraged and like that.

–They have a lot of followers on Tiktok. How is the platform affecting the music industry?

–Tiktok right now is the number 1 to put the fashionable songs. Suddenly you get a song from 10 years ago, 20, 30 or even now and, if it goes viral, everyone dances to it, and they play it on the radio. Tiktok marks which song will be the next to succeed.

–Do you plan to release an album?

–We are going single for single and when we have more songs we will release an EP or an album. Yes, it is true that today it takes more to release single songs, and then when you have several, make the album. If you release the entire album with the songs you have, the fans have already heard all of them and it’s not funny anymore, you lose the magic of waiting for how it will sound.

–They started 10 years ago, how have they changed?

–Regarding the musical level, yes, before we did more pop and maybe now we go more towards urban pop, but we continue to maintain the identity. We still have the most mature voice, and the instruments and sounds have been updated in the industry as well.

The singers and tiktokers Twin Melody / CEDIDA

–Who are you inspired by?

–We pay more attention to the songs than to the artists, we value more good songs, but we like Camilo, Dua Lipa, Sebastián Yatra, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber…

–It is a eurovision collaboration, would you appear another year at the Benidorm Fest to represent Spain at the festival?

–Yes, we think it’s a good way for people to get to know us. yes it is true that now we are known more as tiktokers and we are super grateful, but It could also be a good opportunity to have fun and for people to know us for our music.. It is also true that it is a great responsibility, but little by little, if you are prepared, you do it.

What do you think of Chanel’s Spanish candidacy this year?

–Very cool, very hardworking, the truth is that he has a natural talent to dance and sing at the same time and that it is not noticeable in his breathing. That’s very difficult and for her to do it without her being noticed is super admirable.

–He had to move away from the networks due to the criticism received. What advice would you give him?

–That in the end there will always be people who criticize you, but if you know that you are fighting for your dreams, that you are not harming anyone, that you are singing and dancing, that you enjoy the moment. There are also many people who support her, who take that into account and move forward.

The singers and tiktokers Twin Melody / CEDIDA

–How do the ‘haters’ live personally in the networks?

–We are used to it. yes it is true that They are not so many compared to the love they give us. there will always be haters and people who don’t like what you do or how you do it, but we’re not hurting anyone and we’re fighting for our dreams. Besides, there is a difference between constructive and destructive criticism. We we take constructive criticism perfectly and we don’t care about anything, but that “I hope you have cancer”, bye bye.

–You have many facets besides music, in which do you feel most comfortable?

–A little bit of everything. Right now that we’ve released the song we’re focused on music, but we’re interested in doing everything because we like variety and if we don’t we feel like we’d get bored.

–You have been collaborating with ‘El Hormiguero’ for more than a year, what has the experience given you?

–It is an experience that we are very grateful for, we had a great time and it also gives us the opportunity to meet many people and for them to know us. We have noticed that now on the street they recognize us of all agesbefore it was just people our age, now parents, grandparents… A 95-year-old woman recently stopped us to tell us that she saw us in the anthill.

–What projects do you have for the coming months?

–Apart from the musical we are working on continuing with social networks and also we want to revive the acting, so soon something will be seen. We cannot confirm, but we also started acting and we want to continue.