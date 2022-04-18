IMSS recognized Amalia Pérez in an inclusive event

Metepec.— The Atlixco Metepec Vacation Center hosted the inclusive event where the federations of athletes with disabilities and conventional participated.

It is the First Mexican Open for Powerlifting (athletes with disabilities), and the First National Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship (conventional athletes). Qualifying competitions and that has the participation of the best competitors, seeks to establish brands and rank to athletes. The main objective is the next Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, as well as the Pan American Games and world championships.

56 athletes from adapted sports and 96 from conventional participated in different weights and categories, both male and female. This is the first inclusive event classification for the world games in St. Louis, Missouri, in the United States; the youth games to be held in Bogotá, Colombia; and Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, in 2023.

Paralympic multi-medallist Amalia Pérez Velázquez, the highest representative of Mexico, of international stature and of all time in the Paralympic Movement, participated in this competition; she winner of the gold medal of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The IMSS awarded him recognition for his invaluable career and contribution to National Paralympic Sport in the hands of the head of the Technical Coordination of Physical Culture and Sport, Héctor García Antonio.

García Antonio stressed that this inclusive event is cause for celebration due to the participation of the para athletes who are going to represent Mexico in the 2024 Paralympic Games, since from here the greatest exponents of Mexican sport will emerge who will participate worldwide.

He pointed out that all the sports spaces of the IMSS are open to the general population so that they can carry out sports activities and become one of the axes of life of society and the community for their integral development as human beings.

Finally, Héctor García thanked each of the members who were representing the different institutions that made this sports event possible with the commitment of the IMSS to continue supporting sports in our country.

Participating in the Paralympic Games has allowed Amalia Pérez Velázquez to win four gold medals and two silver medals.

“The important thing is to give sport credibility to athletes with disabilities. As Mexicans, today we are joining the culture of a country with culture, with education, and sports continue to be the main door for this to change”, he indicated.

Also present at the opening ceremony of this inclusive event were Mario Samuel Pérez Portillo, representing the head of the National Sports Commission (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara; Martha Elena Hernández Galeano, representing Liliana Suárez Carreón, president of the Mexican Paralympic Committee (COPAME).

