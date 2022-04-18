impressive trailer with Natalie Portman transformed into the new Goddess of Thunder

Marvel just released the awesome trailer from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which we can see for the first time Natalie Portman transformed into the new Goddess of Thunder. In addition, the company has also launched a colorful poster which you can see below.

comeback overdose

Portman’s return to Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the great novelties of this fourth installment of the franchise led by Chris Hemsworth. Let us remember that the actress was absent in ‘Thor Ragnarok’ and there were not a few who thought that she would never return. She, well, she has done it, and in a small way.

Of course, the advance makes a little more emphasis on the fact that the Guardians of the Galaxy also participate in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. It smells like there will be more than one clash between the characters played by Hemsworth and Chris PrattTRUE?

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ they also return Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander like siff, Pom Klementieff like mantis, dave baptist like Drax, Karen Gillan like Nebula or Jeff Goldblum like the Grand Master. Among the novelties, the signing of Christian bale as Gorr, the great villain of the function of whom we already have a first image, and the cameo of Russell Crowe bringing Zeus to life.





For its part, Taika Waititi returns to take care of the staging in the hope that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be a big box office success. We will still have to wait to find out, since its premiere will not take place until July 8.