Ignacio Ambriz admits the superiority of Tigres UANL in the defeat by a landslide

The Red Devils of Toluca They continue to aggravate the bad moment they are experiencing in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueafter falling by a landslide as a visitor against the UANL Tigers, in the action of day 14.

Coach Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz He avoided justifying the negative result they achieved and admitted in a press video conference at the end of the game that the cats were superior in the 90 minutes of the match.

Also read: PSV: Erick Gutiérrez is the sixth Mexican to be crowned in the Netherlands

“It would be looking for excuses before a great team that you have in front of you, we try to fight with our weapons, trying to nullify that great arsenal they have,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist recognized that the Red Devils of Toluca did not have the best of their participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament, due to the wear and tear of seeking to have possession of the ball.

“It’s difficult to always be running the ball, you make a double effort, then when we had it, we couldn’t have those long possessions that I like,” he said.

Also read: Chivas vs. Xolos: How much do the tickets cost for the matchday 15 game of Liga MX?