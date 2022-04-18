If you think you’re being manipulated, it’s because you are.

If you sense that the “authorities” are making an effort to control your perception of the war in Ukraine, trust your intuition

If you feel that there is concerted action by the most powerful governments and media in the Western world to manipulate your understanding of what is happening in this war, it is because that is exactly what has been happening.

If you can’t remember any other war that the corporate media has talked about so much, it’s because there never was.

If you have the clear impression that this is the war in which manipulation and psychological operations have been used with the most aggressiveness and intensity in the entire history of humanity, it is because it is so.

If it seems to you that the Silicon Valley platforms control the content of what people see to give them a perspective on the war that is rabidly in favor of the US discourse, that is because it really is.

If you find the coincidence between the manufactured consensus on Russia and the currently promoted dark agendas such as reckless Cold War politics against Moscow, internet censorship, and constant lies by the mass media in the name of the common good to be suspicious, it’s because there is a huge and suspicious coincidence.

If it seems strange to you that so many self-proclaimed leftists have responded to this war with fanatical support for the extremely dangerous unipolar geostrategic agendas promoted by the most powerful empire that has ever lived, it’s because this is strange. Very, very, very strange.

If it seems hypocritical to you that the empire gives us speeches at all hours of the day denouncing Russia’s war crimes while at the same time jailing a journalist for exposing the empire’s war crimes, it is because this is the height of hypocrisy.

If you think something is wrong with the fact that we will soon witness a judge sign off on the extradition of Julian Assange to the US for practicing journalism while the US itself trumpets its speeches about the need to protect freedom and democracy in Ukraine, it is because something is wrong.

If you start to get the nagging feeling that the global consensus is an idea manufactured by the powerful, for the powerful, and that everything they tell you about your nation, your government, and your world is a lie, that’s certainly a deserving chance. be considered.

If you start to believe that we are being manipulated on a massive scale to think, act and vote in a way that benefits the vast power structure that governs us while hiding its true nature, I’d say this is a thread worth reading. pull.

If you have a slight suspicion that the lies go deeper, that they even mislead you about who you essentially are and what life is about, this suspicion is probably worth looking into.

If you’re feeling a bit like Keanu Reeves at the beginning of “The Matrix” just before the veil is lifted, I recommend you follow the white rabbit to see how deep and complicated the rabbit hole is.

If it has occurred to you that humanity needs to wake up from the illusion of matrix before our psychopathic rulers drive us to extinction by environmental catastrophe or nuclear apocalypse, then your notes look like mine.

If you think it’s possible that these existential crises we’re rapidly heading toward could be the catalyst we need to collectively remove the blindfold and start moving down a truth-based path to creating a healthy world, then we agree.

If you hear an inner voice that whispers to you that we have a good chance of making it despite the enormous difficulties, I’ll tell you a secret: I hear it too.

caitlinjohnstone.com. Translated by Silvia Arana for Rebelión