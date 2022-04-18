If these molds are true, the iPhone 14 Pro camera is going to be huge

Rumors of the next iPhone 14 are accelerating, given the proximity of its traditional entry into production. On this occasion, we have seen how some molds are filtered where we see an iPhone 14 Pro with a gigantic camera. It could well be said that it is actually a camera attached to an iPhone.

The “camarísima” of the iPhone 14 Pro

The Chinese social network Weibo is the usual place where we find leaks about Apple and its future products. A post on this social network reveals some molds that represent the four expected models of the iPhone 14. The most striking thing is that we see a gigantic rear camera system in the Pro models.





In recent weeks, rumors have warned us that the iPhone 14 Pro was going to be thick. To the point where the iPhone 14 Pro camera was going to make it thicker than the original iPhone. Thus, these molds fit with what has been seen these weekswhere the leaked CADs ensure that the iPhone 14 will remain with minimal changes from the current model.

These molds must come from case manufacturers that are already testing their new creations for the iPhone 14

The cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro are positioning themselves as the main advantage of this new generation. A few months ago, several rumors claim that they will have a 48MP camera, jumping from 12MP to 48MP. As a consequence, the surface that this system occupies on the back of the iPhone is going to be enormous.

So much so that reminds us of the satirical sonnet that Quevedo dedicated to Góngora, baptized “To a nose”, which began like this: There was a man stuck to a nose. We shouldn’t write off Tim Cook presenting the iPhone 14 Pro as “glued to a camera”.