Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee, a movie love

Mexico City. – – Deborra-Lee Furness had promised herself not to go out with actors anymore when Hugh Jackman crossed her path; The actress and film producer met him in 1995, when they were part of the series “Correlli” and it was love at first sight.

“I was picked up in a car and Deb is in the front seat. She had sunglasses on and I’ll never forget that she took off her seatbelt and turned around, put her knees on the front seat, put out her hand and took off her glasses. and said, “Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you,” and I remember thinking, “I like this girl,” Jackman told People magazine.

During that filming, Deborra accused the protagonist of “X-men” of ignoring her, so he took the courage to speak to her clearly about his feelings and it was then that he realized that the charming actress was attracted to him.

“She was like, ‘Huh? Because I’m in love with you, too.’ I never in a million years thought it was right,” he recalled on The DeGeneres Show.

After four months of dating, they were married in Melbourne on April 11, 1996; he was 27 years old and she was 36, but the age difference is not something that has affected them; The two have literally accompanied each other through thick and thin, even when Hugh’s health was critical. The actor has had to undergo surgery on several occasions due to skin cancer, of which Deborra convinced him to speak publicly and help raise awareness about this condition.

“Underneath all of that, there is only a deep and abiding love for Deb,” Deborra told “People TV.”

After 26 years of happy marriage, neither of them runs out of love. They are parents of two children whom they decided to adopt after facing two abortions. In July 2000 Oscar Maximillian arrived and 5 years later Ava Eliot.

Since then they promote adoption from different NGOs and Deborra helps orphaned children. To celebrate his anniversary, the actor shared a photo where he is seen with his wife, in all these decades they have formed one of the most consolidated couples proof of criticism and rumors such as that Hugh was gay or the public acceptance that the singer did about his sex addiction.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage with my extraordinary wife. Every day is filled with so much laughter and joy! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart,” the interpreter wrote.