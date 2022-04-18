How to know if your Xiaomi mobile has fast charge and how to activate it

Share

Maybe your Xiaomi mobile has fast charging, but you don’t know it. We tell you step by step how to check it and how to activate it if it is available.

fast charging is one of the great advances of the world of mobile telephony in recent years. It is a real delight to be able to fully charge the terminal in an hour, and even in half an hour. In addition, currently, most mobile phones that are released on the market support these higher power loads.

It is possible that your Xiaomi smartphone supports fast charging, but you do not know it yet. Therefore, in this article we explain step by step how to know if your Xiaomi mobile has fast charge Y how can you activate it. Once you try this faster loading speed, you won’t be able to live without it.

How to know if your Xiaomi mobile has fast charge

Fast charging is increased current flow that is sent to the battery that makes it easier for the battery to fully charge faster. Samsung, Xiaomi, realme, OPPO… Most mobile phone manufacturers have adopted this new technology to offer their users a full charge in less time that a few years ago.

In this guide, we focus on Xiaomi to explain how to get the most out of your mobile with fast charging. Years have passed since the company integrated this technology into its terminals, so it is very possible that your smartphone of the brand has it.

However, on the other hand, there is also the possibility that your Xiaomi mobile have fast charge and you don’t know it, so you are wasting it and spending more time loading than you should. This is possible mainly if you don’t use the charger that came in the box next to the terminal.

There are two methods that you can use to find out if your Xiaomi mobile has fast charging. On the one hand, you must pay attention to the lightning bolt icon that appears next to the battery drawing in the upper left corner while you have the mobile connected to the charger. If only lightning appearsit means that the load is being slow. If two rays appearit means that fast charging is activated and that you are taking full advantage of it.

The other method to know if your Xiaomi mobile has a fast charge is to go to the device’s own settings while charging. From there, you will be able to tell if you are using normal charging or fast charging. These are the steps to follow:

Enter the mobile settings section. Access the section “Over the Phone”. continue entering “All Specs”. Scroll down and enter “Condition”. Look in the section “Battery Status”. If you put “Charging”, is that the load is slow or normal. If you put “Loading at full speed”is that you are taking advantage of the maximum fast charge of the device.

These two methods are very simple and allow you to know in just a few seconds if your Xiaomi mobile has a fast charge or not. When you see the charging process goes from two hours to an hour or just half an hour of duration, you will be grateful to have discovered that your mobile has a fast charge.

How to activate the fast charge of your Xiaomi

To take advantage of the fast charge of your Xiaomi you should not activate any special setting. Basically what you should do is use a charger with the same power as fast charging of the terminal itself. For example, if you have a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has a 33W fast charge, you must use a 33W charger.

Xiaomi is characterized by including the corresponding charger in the box next to the terminal, so you only have to use that charger to take advantage of fast charging. In short, the maximum power of the charger must correspond to the maximum power that the Xiaomi mobile supports. If you use an 18W charger for a 65W mobile, you would be wasting the maximum power.

