How to get Fortnite x Coachella skins and cosmetics Fortnite INTEL

Epic Games have introduced Omni Chips in Fortnite Season 2 that players can use to customize the new Omni Sword.

With each new season of Fortnite, players can expect a new form of currency used to unlock different cosmetics. In past seasons, players had to collect feathers, paint cans, and alien artifacts.

Now, Fortnite Season 2 introduces Omni Chips. Players can use this seasonal currency to unlock customization options for the Omni Sword.

Here’s how to unlock Omni Sword and where to find Omni Chips in Fortnite Season 2.

Where to find Omni Chips in Fortnite Season 2

To start collecting Omni Chips, players must first unlock the Omni Sword Pickaxe. It’s on page one of the Battle Pass and can be purchased for 7 Battle Stars.

Now that players have the sword, it’s time to start collecting Omni Chips. Each week players will receive a new set of Omni Sword quests that will reward them with Omni Chips upon completion.

Missions are as simple as visiting specific locations and collecting Omni Chips. The maps below will show where that week’s tiles are located starting with week 1.

Week 1 Omni Chip Locations

Collect Omni tokens in greasy grove, Logjam lumberyardY mighty monument:

Week 2 Omni Chip Locations

Collect Omni tokens in Loot Landing, The Temple, Y Chonkers Highway.

Week 3 Omni Chip Locations

Collect Omni tokens in Synapse Station, Sanctuary, Y Camp hug.

Week 4 Omni Chip Locations

Collect Omni tokens in The Daily Bugle, Canyon Condo, Y Windbreaker.

It’s important to note that while the challenges are released weekly, they don’t expire until the end of the season. Which means you can wait until the last minute to collect all the Omni Chips.

