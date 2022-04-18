The new Fortnite Hypersonic Skin has been released in the in-game item shop after much speculation from the online community. It comes as a single set and has no other attachments. It’s a unique outfit and was leaked before its actual release on the store.

It has been released today and is currently available in the store right now. The article details everything about the new Fortnite Hypersonic Skin found in the Fortnite Item Shop.

How to get a new Fortnite hypersonic skin in Chapter 3 Season 2

“First to crime, every time.“

Cost: 1800 V dollars

Hypersonic is a legendary outfit in Fortnite: Battle Royale that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1800 V-Bucks. he is part of the unlimited set, a set of customizable superheroes. The skin can be obtained with V-Bucks from the Item Shop in the usual way.

Hypersonic is one of ten customizable superhero sets that are part of the Boundless Set. Every aspect of this outfit is fully customizable, from the hair to the tone of the outfit and even a personally chosen decal that players choose to put on their custom superhero.

It is also one of the five male sets that are part of the Boundless Set, others include Blastoff, Hunter, The Mighty Volt, and Wanderlust.

Now that you’ve spun back into the item shop, you’ll pop back out as the day requires. As of the v15.30 update, players can no longer have a completely black on black or white on white superhero. This was in response to many complaints from the community. It was last in the item shop on April 13, 2021.

Cosmetics come in and out of the store every day, so players should get their hands on the skin as soon as possible if they want it in their collection.

