How is the friendship between Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

The friendship Come in Ariana Grande Y Nicki Minaj She is one of the most beautiful in Hollywood. Even with the age difference that separates them, they get along wonderfully and it is not easy in Hollywood to maintain a relationship and they have achieved it. However, there was a moment of sparks where they unleashed her madness, but they got over it. Find out.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have a true friendship

Essentially, Nicki Minaj Y Ariana Grande They are great artists in their own right. In addition to sharing stardom, they stepped on stage together, they have supported each other and have even collaborated on various projects. So, they have become very good friends. However, when they worked on the subject bang bang They unleashed their craziness a bit, but it was only there, because in 2014 they made it very clear that they love, respect and admire each other.

