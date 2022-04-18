How is Pattinson’s Batman different from Bale’s and Keaton’s? – Spoiler Time

version of Robert Pattinson from Batman is very different from the others that we saw on the big screen, but what exactly are these differences? Here I analyze the Bat Man from Battinson comparing it with that of Michael Keaton and the one of Christian balethe only two actors who starred in a solo film of the Dark Knight. I clarify that I will take references only from the first films performed by each one as BruceWaynenamely Batman (1989), batmanbegins (2005) and obviously, batman (2022).

The first that characterizes the protagonist of batman it is his desire for revenge and his skills as a detective. It is something that stands out immediately because the character himself calls himself vengeance. For him, his family’s legacy is to investigate the criminals of Gotham and think what you need gothic it is being saved by someone who gives criminals their due. Her intention is to instill fear in criminals and she spends a lot of time analyzing what is happening in every corner of the city.

This is somewhat similar to what happens with the BruceWayne from Christian bale in batmanbeginswho is initially motivated by revenge because, according to him, justice in Gotham does not exist. In fact, Bruce tries to kill the murderer of his parents, but an envoy from falcone does it first. Unlike Battinsonthis thought predates his time as a vigilante. For its part, the Batman from Keaton he never speaks of his desire for revenge. His philosophy is not something that is explored in depth, but the criminals are quite scared of his presence. It’s a different fear than Battinson since he is not going to hit them until they are badly injured, but the criminals respect him and do not want to confront him.

Credit: Warner Bros.

It is worth mentioning that throughout batman our hero realizes that he needs another motivation to go ahead with his plan to save Gotham city. The city needs hope and he needs to better balance his life between Batman Y Wayneand this is perfectly seen in the scenes of the IcebergLounge: first enter as the Dark Knight, beating the men of his security; then he does it like BruceWayne to speak with falcone; at last enter as Bruce and then transforms into Batman. While the Batman from Battinson changes his mind during his battle with The Riddlerthe one of Christian bale has a completely different path. After almost killing the murderer of his parents, is humiliated by falcone and a short time later he decides to start a journey to learn to fight against criminals, thus ending up in the Shadow League. Your training with Ra’s Al Ghul it helps him understand that he doesn’t want revenge: he doesn’t need to kill people to uphold his parents’ legacy. Thus he faces his fears and begins to draw a clear line between good and evil. To the Batman from Keaton Vengeance is not directly crossed at any time during the minutes that his first appearance lasts. Moreover, he even feels a little surprised at the figure of the joker from Jack Nicholson. Of course, at the end of the tape he reminds him of what he did in the past with the classic phrase that he then Jack Napier He told his victims before they were killed: Have you ever danced with the devil in the moonlight?

As for the batmobile and to the suit Batmanthe movie of Matt Reeves it does not show us the origin of them, but we can distinguish some interesting things: the car looks like a normal onebut with a modified engine and tools inside; the mask is openyou can see a lot of his jaw; the chest logo is a batarang; He is able to transform his costume into a wingsuit to be able to plan; has several tools on his wrist and forearm; and has an artifact similar to a contact lens which allows you to record everything you see. In batmanbeginsteach us that the suit of Batman was designed by Lucius Fox and it was intended for special soldiers, but it was very expensive, so they discontinued it. what it does Bruce is to take this prototype and transform it into a suit that works for you. Besides, the costume also has a philosophy behind it: what the character wants bale it is to be more than a man, a symbol, and that is why he takes the bat as his emblem, because it was something that scared him and now he wants to terrify the criminals of Gotham. Other than his climbing gun and his cloak that helps him glide, he doesn’t possess much other technology, but the batmobile It is an amazing tank with many weapons that looks indestructible. For its part, The suit of Keaton in the movie 1989 it seems to be made of leather, it is much more theatrical than usefulwhich is a sign of the times and also of the directors. Burton, Nolan Y Reeves It has three very different styles. Here the costume has yellow details on the chest and the classic utility belt. In addition, he also uses his climbing gun a lot, but not much else. The batmobile It is perhaps the most iconic design since it looks like a limousine, but it has only one seat… 😛

Credit: Warner Bros.

On the other hand, the relationship with villains and with Gotham is quite special in the Batman. the hero of Pattinson leaves very badly injured all the criminals with whom he faces because he thinks that fear is going to scare them, but this is also transferred to the rest of the city: the police (except Gordon) do not want him, the citizens do not trust him, the gangsters do not respect him and The Riddler he becomes obsessed with himself to the point of creating a magnificent plan that has him at the center of everything. This is different from connecting Christian bale with Ra’s Al Ghul Y Gotham city. to the leader of the Shadow League he knows him long before and confronts him to prevent the total destruction of Gotham. The citizens do not know him, they barely know about him, but he becomes famous when he saves everyone from the hands of Ra’s and company. However, his first move upon becoming Batman is to build a relationship with Gordon. The Batman from Keaton is already known and quite popular in Gotham when we meet him, but his relationship with the police is not very good. As for the villain, he ends up facing the joker for a very different reason, since he is the one responsible for Jack fall into the chemical deposit that transforms it forever.

Lastly, let us analyze BruceWayne. In batman we have him in very few scenes, but his personality is clear: he is a spoiled rich kid with very little social skills. This is shown in his scenes with alfred and in how he treats the only person close to him. She has no friends or girlfriend, her social life is based on painting her eyes, putting on a bat suit and going out to beat up criminals. East Bruce is the opposite of the versions of Keaton Y bale: the first is a gallant who seduces the most beautiful lady at his party, he is elegant, he takes great care of his public image, he is very polite with alfred and he has a relationship with quite a few important people in the city; the second builds an image of a womanizer to distract the public from his nocturnal activities, he is unconcerned about what happens in gothicbut takes care of the family business, giving power to Lucius to handle everything.

Credit: Warner Bros.