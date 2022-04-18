How did Jane Foster become Mighty Thor?

Natalie Portmann. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Even though the news was already out, we all freaked out seeing for the first time what it will look like. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in his Mighty Thor version. But how does this happen? We tell you a little more about this version that we will see of the character in Thor: Love and Thunder.

This new installment of the God of Thunder It will be released in theaters on July 7 and will allow us to explain more about the character after the traumas and events he experienced in infinity war Y end game.

Although we will also see the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of characters like Korg, Sif and Valkyre, the truth is that we are very excited for Jane Foster.

The official synopsis says that we will see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a different journey, as he now seeks inner peace. His “retreat” is interrupted by a galaxy killer known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who as such seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to everyone’s surprise, wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir.

Together, they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Jane Foster like never before

Jane Foster is a character that has been introduced in the MCU since the first Thor movie. She is played by Natalie Portman and is an astrophysicist who specializes in the theory of wormholes that would allow us to travel to other dimensions.

As you remember, she meets Thor when he drops by in New Mexico and quickly the two take an interest in each other and go through a lot together. Even, she goes to Asgard in Thor: The Dark World when his body accidentally absorbs the Aether (later revealed to be an Infinity Stone).

Actually, that’s the last time we’d seen Jane Foster in the MCU so far. And yes, she comes renewed, improved and more goddess, empowered than ever. The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has made it clear to us that we will see her with the mantle of Mighty Thor.

Who is Mighty Thor and what are his powers?

In the comics, Jane Foster’s life is full of challenges and the biggest of all is when, following the death of her husband and son in a car accident, she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Despite Thor offering to help her, she refuses to have any kind of magical or otherworldly treatment and the only thing she undergoes is chemotherapy.

At the same time, an arc called “Original Sin” happens in which Thor ceases to be worthy to possess Mjolnir (his hammer). It flies off in search of a new owner and lands near a mysterious woman who is able to pick it up with no problem.

It turns out that this woman is Jane Foster and by raising it she is able to become a new Thor (called Mighty Thor) and get all the powers we already know.

Yes: that includes weather control (especially storms and lightning); super strength, speed and durability; healing factor; the ability to fly and call Mjolnir even when he is away from her.

Although Jane gladly accepts having been chosen by Mjolnir, there is only one problem: every time he transforms into Mighty Thor, his cancer progresses. This is because the transformation removes all the toxins from his body, including the chemotherapy.

Despite getting sicker and sicker, Jane Foster always chooses to transform into Mighty Thor to save others. Photo: Marvel Comics.

This caused Jane Foster to become ill faster and more severely with each transformation. It should be clarified that throughout this process she never reveals her identity to Thor or any other person.

But there comes a point where she is forced to confess everything due to the seriousness of her illness and even Doctor Strange begins to attend to her. He warns that one more transformation would end her life.

That doesn’t stop Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, who in a situation makes the ultimate sacrifice to save everyone, even when it meant ending Mjolnir and his life.

That is not the end of Jane Foster, as she is resurrected with the help of Thor. And although she is no longer Mighty Thor, she is actually a Valkyrie.

Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder

For now, it is not known how faithful the adaptation of Mighty Thor that we see in Thor: Love and Thunder; especially we wonder if we will see Jane Foster ill with cancer or notbecause in the end, in the comics it is not the disease that makes her worthy of such power.

Let’s remember that in the MCU, Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarök. Our hero gets a new weapon (Stormbreaker) and when he travels back in time by Rocket Rackoon in end game seizes another Mjolnir. Which is then returned to his timeline thanks to Captain America.

In an interview for Variety in 2020, the director Taika Waititi commented that he was not sure whether Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) would have cancer in the film. “At Marvel we always change everything,” she explains.

“I could say one thing right now and in two years it could be the complete opposite,” he added to add to the mystery about this Mighty Thor.

Are you excited to see Natalie Portman as this heroine?

