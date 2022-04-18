Horror: Jack Nicholson’s ax in the movie “The Shining” goes up for auction for a fortune

The ax Jack Nicholson used to hack through a door in The Shining is going up for auction This Wednesday, April 20.

In the 1980 horror film, Jack Torrance (played by Nicholson) in the midst of a psychotic attack breaks down a bathroom door to attack his wife and utters the famous phrase: “Here’s Johnny!”, also making the scene one of the most remembered in the history of cinema.

As reported by the TMZ medium, the ax that was part of the film directed by Stanley Kubrick will go on sale through the auction house Gotta Have Rock and Rollalong with other famous objects, such as Michael Jackson’s famous white socks, whose price is expected to reach between 1 million and 2 million dollars.

The auction house said the tool is still in very good condition and is displayed in a box frame along with photos of other scenes in which it appears. It is estimated that it will sell for at least $100,000.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that this sinister Hollywood souvenir has come up for auction. In October 2019, it was auctioned for almost $200,000, four times its starting price. and was part of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

Released in Argentina in December 1980, The Shining is based on the homonymous novel by writer Stephen King, published in 1977. It had a budget of US$20 million and grossed twice as much. It also had two sequels: Room 237 and Doctor Sleep.

In the first case, it is an alleged documentary from the year 2012 that reveals the hidden symbols in The Shining. And in the second, released in 2019, Ewan McGregor plays Jack Torrance’s son, Danny, now a man with psychic abilities who fights against the trauma caused by the events of the original film.

