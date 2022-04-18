His doctor testified! Johnny Depp tried to detox from drugs during his relationship with Amber Heard

UNITED STATES-. On Monday, April 11, the trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. On Thursday it was played in the courtroom of Fairfax, Va. the declaration of David Kipper, the actor’s doctor, which was recorded on February 22. This referred to the star’s attempts to detox from drugs during his marriage to the actress.

In the testimony, Kipper remembered the time he spent with Depp while he was trying to “detox from his substance abuse” during his relationship with heard. The substances included alcohol, opiates, benzodiazepines and stimulants. According to the doctor, the star, who also experienced depression and anxiety, was “afraid” to come off opiates after becoming dependent on them following a dental procedure.

Kipper revealed that he and Depp planned a two-week drug detox at the actor’s home in thes Caribbean Islands. The doctor noted that there were times when he hesitated about the process, “not wanting to continue” with detoxification. “He didn’t think he could do it. That changed after a conversation; he was back on board,” the doctor said.

Johnny Depp was accused of sexual violence by Amber Heard

The text messages that Kipper kept with Depp over the years they were also read aloud, adding that later in the marriage there were concerns about the actor’s abuse of Xanax pills. During opening statements Tuesday, attorney for heard, Ben Rottenbornsaid the evidence will show that she suffered domestic abuse by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

the lawyer of heard said the abuse of Depp “it took many forms,” ​​including physical, emotional, verbal, and psychological violence, as well as “sexual violence at the hands of Depp.” Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer, pointed out that “Depp’s monster came out when he was drinking and when he was taking drugs.” The actor’s legal team denied the accusations and called them fictitious.