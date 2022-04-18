hide our last connection to a specific contact, this is the new privacy feature

WhatsApp will allow you to choose which contacts see your last connection and which ones don’t. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging service is testing this new functionality in the beta version of its app.

Currently we can only choose whether all people, our contacts or no one can see our last connection, but the new feature would allow us to select specific contacts who we want hide the famous “Last time”.

The option will be available in Settings > Privacy > Last Seen > My Contacts Except. But that’s not all, according to WABetaInfo, the app will also allow us to hide the “Info.” and the profile picture to certain specific contacts.





This functionality has been available for a few weeks in the beta version 2.22.8.9 for Android, but now it can also be enjoyed on iOS 22.9.0.70 beta. Being a feature that is already on both platforms of the app, its arrival to all users is imminent.

WhatsApp continues to add new features to its service, one of the latest was something called “Communities” that allows you to create groups of people with common interests that they may have within more specific groups. All in order to maintain a larger and better organization in, for example, work groups, schools or even in your neighborhood.