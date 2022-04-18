her colorful dress is the must of spring

Kendall Jenner is an undisputed style icon and has given yet another proof on social media, where she posted photos of wearing the spring must-have. What is it about? Of the gradient effect dress in full 90s style.

Kendall Jenner she is one of the richest and most paid models in the world and inevitably manages to impose fashions and trends on every public appearance. She recently changed her look drastically, saying goodbye to her natural brown hair and trying a bold auburn dye. Now we return to talk about her but the hair has nothing to do with it, to attract the attention of the fans was the dress shown on social media, a colorful and sinuous garment in full 90s style destined to become the must-have of the spring: that’s who signed the outfit (which hides a hilarious detail) of Kim Kardashian’s sister.

Who signed Kendall Jenner’s gradient dress

Remember the gradient effect dresses of the 90s? At the time they literally depopulated but the nostalgic will be glad to know that they are finally back. Kendall Jenner launched the trend with a vintage charm, who posed on Instagram wearing an ankle-length sheath dress, a model signed by Loewe in shades of beige, dark green, pink and red (all degradé all-over) , with the crew neck and a deep side slit that revealed the legs. How many will follow her example during the spring that has just arrived?

Kendall Jenner in Loewe

The hilarious detail in Kendall Jenner’s post

Beyond the fashion side, the post uploaded by Kendall Jenner on social networks also hides a hilarious detail. In fact, in the caption, the model wrote “I block all comments on toes“, paving the haters who already had in mind to refer to it. After all, both on Instagram and on the catwalk he almost never showed his feet as he did in the recent shot, where he wore a pair of flip-flops with heels and wedges. full Japanese style by Dries Van Noten. To “come to the rescue” were friends and family, from Hailey Bieber to Kim Kardashian, up to mom Kris Jenner, who did not hesitate to say they love Kendall’s toes .