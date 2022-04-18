Hemsworth and Pratt, official Marvel bromance

Speaking of Thor… do you know what Thor’s hammer is called?

The relationship between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is the closest thing we’re going to have in the Marvel movies to a bromance like that of Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), the relationship between two male characters that forever defined what a bromance in a television series or movie will be and should be, a concept from the nineties, probably I passed in the second decade of the 21st century, but without a doubt a concept revived by the relationship between Venom and Eddie Brock in the two installments of the likeable Marvel symbiote and the troubled journalist. The first teaser of Thor Love and Thunder He has only confirmed it. You will have stayed with Natalie Portman wielding Mjolnir in the teaser of Thor Love and Thunder, confirming a very popular theory, but we don’t stop thinking in terms of bromance. The best of the teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder, However you wear (forget the presentation of the Greek gods with Russell Crowe’s long hair or the first victim we see of Christian Bale’s Gorr and Valkyrie bored with the res publica), it is when Star-Lord, opening his potato, As it should be, he tells Thor that when he feels lost, look into the eyes of the people he loves. As Quill says this and begins to look into the eyes of his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor moves his head to get in his line of sight and become the object of Star-Lord’s (brotherly) love. Yes, Thor may be teasing Quill once again, but perhaps also that the link between the two is growing. Or maybe we see bromance where there were only puddles and we are complicit goblins, but we see Quill and Thor and we see Chandler and Joey. Thor, of course, would be Joey. And Star-Lord would be Quill… which makes the Gamora still alive in Monica? For that alone, the film already deserves to enter our list of the best films of 2022.

during the series Falcon and Winter Soldier, Marvel fans actively and passively tried to sell the relationship between Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson as the definitive bromance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (sorry, Venom-Eddie you are left out because you are not MCU). Error. They are two soldiers, they keep each other’s backs, but there is no bromance worth it. Their complicity is that of two guys who fight together, even though Sam later invites Bucky to have a beer on his sardine fishing boat, not to mention that the abysmal age difference between the two characters brings her closer to the relationship between the original Captain America and Bucky or that of Batman and Robin or, better still, that of Woody and Buzzlightyear than anything else: Bucky is a mentor disguised as a secondary in the MCU (another thing is in the comics, where he is a ruthless spy). They also don’t count Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, in case you thought about it. Making friends when you’re little simply doesn’t count. The brief scene that we have seen in the teaser, in which Thor seems to be separated from the Guardians of the Galaxy (it most likely belongs to the first half hour of the film) is reminiscent of when Joey leaves the apartment he shares with Chandler and the two friends hug (although it is true that he later returns to the bromantic home a few chapters later and they hug again).

A bromance is defined as a friendship between two men where there is no sex at stake and Thor and Star-Lord, if we put aside that Thor is literally a god (not Star-Lord is not a god, nor is he a demi-god , is a life form genetically altered by a god, which is not the same), they are two men, close to their feelings who are, against all odds, great friends. Star-Lord and Drax, soldiers. Star-Lord and Rocket, soldiers. Star-Lord and Groot, uncle and nephew? I know that bromance is a touchy term. In fact, in his day, Anthony Mackie was the first to reject the idea that Bucky and Sam Wilson could have a bromance in the series because he understood the term had been distorted (a bit like what has always happened with those who have never met). read a Batman comic and have given their opinion at dinners and gatherings of friends about his relationship with Robin). “The idea that two men could become friends and love each other in 2021 [recuerda que la serie es del año pasado] it is a problem due to the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be common for two men to be friends and hang out. You always ran into your friends at the bar, you know. Now you can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves. So something that has always been very important to me is showing a sensitive male figure. There is nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying around and hitting people. But there is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred spiritual friendship with someone you care about and love,” Mackie told the magazine. Variety.

Mackie explained that the relationship was the same as his character had with the original Captain America. “Sam and Steve had a relationship where they admired, appreciated, and loved each other. Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn to accept, appreciate, and love each other. You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys having each other.” their backs to each other,” said Mackie. However, the relationship was missing the Joey and Chandler spark that is what officially marks a bromance. Which is what Venom and Eddie Brock and Venom also have and whatever he’s going to do now in the MCU after seeing the post-credits of there will be slaughter.

