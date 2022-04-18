Happy birthday, Billie Eilish! Users celebrate the artist on networks

Just a few minutes after Billie Eilish’s birthday, her fans and followers have not waited to congratulate her on her 20th birthday. Even, the memes, photographs and different messages of celebration made the interpreter of “Bad Guy” become a trend on Twitter. Here we show you some, as well as some information about the singer.

The author of songs like “Lovely” and “My Future” was born on December 18, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. His rise to fame occurred with the publication of his first single, “Ocean Eyes”, which he first published on SoundCloud, in 2016.and then on Spotify, where it had over two million streams in its first year.

