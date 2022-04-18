Happy birthday, Billie Eilish! Users celebrate the artist on networks

Just a few minutes after Billie Eilish’s birthday, her fans and followers have not waited to congratulate her on her 20th birthday. Even, the memes, photographs and different messages of celebration made the interpreter of “Bad Guy” become a trend on Twitter. Here we show you some, as well as some information about the singer.

The author of songs like “Lovely” and “My Future” was born on December 18, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. His rise to fame occurred with the publication of his first single, “Ocean Eyes”, which he first published on SoundCloud, in 2016.and then on Spotify, where it had over two million streams in its first year.

On Twitter, his followers could not resist the emotion of sharing and congratulating Billie. From photos of the artist to Tik Toks and other publications that show the love and appreciation they feel towards her. We share some of the publications made

The artist has 51 million monthly streams on Spotify, in addition to winning seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and three Teen Choice Awards. With this, Billie Eilish has established herself as one of the most relevant artists of her generation.

“Happy birthday my life <3. Thank you for making my existence happy, you and your songs saved me and have been with me for years. You inspire me every day, I don't know what I would do without you. I love you very much #HappyBirthdayBillieEilish", shared a user On twitter.

In addition to her career, Billie Eilish has been recognized for her political and environmental activism. Especially for his position on animal rights and veganism. In addition, he has appeared at the 2020 Democratic Convention, where he supported President Joe Biden against Donald Trump, who ran for re-election in the last United States elections.

AESC