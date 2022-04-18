Haley Joel Osment’s message, the boy from ‘The Sixth Sense’, to Bruce Willis

“Sometimes I see dead people.” In August 2019 this well-known phrase, which Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) told Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), the two protagonists of ‘The sixth Sense‘, fulfilled 20 years of its first screening.

And although Osment was only 11 years old when he played little Cole, the film it was all a successboth critics and audiences, and earned him the be nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Now, the actor, who has just turned 34, has wanted to render a heartfelt tribute to the one who was his co-star, for whom he says he feels “respect and deep admiration“.

“Hard to find the right words”

“Has been hard to find the right words for someone I’ve always admired – first on the big screen and then, by an incredible stroke of chance, in person. He is a true legend who has enriched the lives of all of us with his unique career spanning nearly half a century. I feel very grateful to have experienced it first-hand, and for the enormous filmography it built for us to enjoy for years to come. I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family, as they move forward with the courage and good spirit that have always defined them,” Osment wrote on his social networks, after learning that the veteran interpreter suffered aphasia and withdrew from the world of acting, a neurological disorder that affects his ability to speak and communicate.

Since then, there have been many Hollywood voices that have shown sadness at Willis’ withdrawal and have sent him messages of strength through his social networks or in the comments of the publications with which his family shared the news.

The director of ‘The Sixth Sense’, M. Night Shyamalan, expressed on Twitter: “All my love and respect to my older brother, Bruce Willis. I know that his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero from the poster on my wall when I was a kid.

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family of him is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022

On the other hand, kevin smith, who directed Willis in ‘What a Pair of Cops’, also expressed his sadness, and also apologized to the actor for badmouthing his experience working with him, which led to a feud between the two over the years. “I feel like an idiot for my petty complaints from 2010,” he wrote.

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints since 2010. So sorry to BW and his family from him. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

Sylvester Stallonewho shared a poster with him in ‘Los mercenarios’, has also shown his regret and has confessed on Instagram that he prays that he and his “wonderful family” do well.

He wrote the following on Instagram: “We have known each other for a long time, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family.”