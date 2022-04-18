Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals in new Disney roller coaster

The newest attraction at Disney World Park is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. It is a new roller coaster built by Epcot and will offer an interesting crossover with another Marvel production.

As announced by the entertainment company, the roller coaster of Guardians of the Galaxy will also feature the appearance of Eternalsone of the latest movies released by Marvel Studios (2021).

According to the studio, Disney World’s latest attraction will feature an “epic” crossover between these two franchises, with the attraction’s main heroes set to face off against Eson, one of the Celestial villains.

Marvel explained that Eson makes a “surprising appearance” through the run, as the antagonist tries to right a wrong “in a big way” with an eye toward Earth. In this way, while visitors go through this attraction they will have to help Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) in their effort to thwart Heavenly plans.

This new attraction marks the first time Epcot has opened a roller coaster in its nearly 40-year history. In an Entertainment Weekly article, project managers explain that Cosmic Rewind features a controlled 360-degree rotation after an intense backward throw. This allows tourists to experience slower speeds “to take it all in, along with a high-speed roller coaster experience.”

The theme running through this roller coaster is a stand-alone story set on the planet Xandar, complementing the Guardians movies and augmenting the superhero universe.

Welcome to #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy: Cosmic Rewind

