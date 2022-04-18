Goodbye Ochoa, the goalkeeper that Carlos Vela wants to return to the Tri

The goalkeeper that Vela could consider to return to the Tri

April 17, 2022 8:28 p.m.

Carlos candle I would consider going back. At a press conference, in LAFC, the Mexican player opened space for the Mexican team and did consider the issue of thinking about his decision to say no to El Tri, all because of the offensive issue.

More Tri news:

He hit the DT del Tri and they punish him, goodbye World Cup, he is not Salcedo or CH 14

It is that Mexico had a bad time in the process of concacaf qualifiers, where he could not clearly overcome rivals who did not present greater resistance, which generated discontent in the Mexican fan.

For this reason, Vela realized the little offensive weight that the Mexican team has, for which he would consider a return, but also subject to no longer seeing William Ochoa, player with whom he had a brush in Russia 2018, all because of the issue of the distribution of the prizes, according to the journalist Álvaro Morales.

Which goalkeeper could Carlos Vela consider instead of Guillermo Ochoa?

One of the goalkeepers that Carlos Vela would consider is Alfred Talavera, whom he has known since his training process at Chivas and would see well that the player is finally recognized for merit.

More Tri news:

The sixth sacred cow that renounces the Tri, finally understood