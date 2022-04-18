‘Good Mourning’: everything we know about the Machine Gun Kelly movie starring Pete Davidson and Megan Fox

ads

Wake up and bake! Machine Gun Kelly will officially add feature film directing to her resume, and bring her friends along for the ride.

The 31-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist announced the debut of his stoner comedy, Good Mourning, which he wrote, directed and starred in with Mod Sun, via an Instagram post on Thursday, April 14.

“Good mourning in theaters soon!! drop a 🍿 if you want us to release the trailer…” Kelly wrote in the caption, before announcing via her Instagram story that the trailer will drop on Wednesday, April 20.

The Beyond The Lights actor, whose real name is Colson Baker, enlisted his best friend Pete Davidson, 28, and fiancée Megan Fox, 35, to also make appearances in the film.

“Good Mourning: A stoner comedy starring all these talented people and my six pack,” the Jennifer’s Body actress wrote via her own Instagram Story on Thursday, April 14.

The couple has been hot and heavy for two years, with the “Bad Things” singer proposing to Fox in January.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, meanwhile, has been friends with the pop-punk singer for years. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show in March, Kelly revealed that Davidson would be by her side when she married Fox.

“I think Pete will definitely be in there with me,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer said at the time. “We should mic him up for comment anyway.”

Sun, 35, is also a longtime friend of Kelly’s, with Good Mourning marking the duo’s second directing partnership. They previously worked together on Downfall High, a teen musical film based on Kelly’s fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, which premiered in January 2021 on Facebook Watch.

Good Mourning is being produced by Cedar Park Studios and distributed by Open Road Films, who recently released statements in support of the film’s debut:

“We look forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how much fun making and watching movies can be,” said Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg on Thursday, April 14. jaws on the ground.

Chris Long, co-founder of Cedar Park Studios, added to the statement: “Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities for fresh, creative voices in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with first-time Colson filmmakers. and mod. Bold in their approach, they have assembled a group of top-tier talent to join them on this fun journey. We are delighted to be a part of his film debut.”

Keep scrolling to find out all about Good Mourning:

