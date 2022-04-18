from the departure of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone to the looks of Jared Leto

Camila Morrone is seen but her boyfriend, Leo DiCaprio, prefers to hide: Coachella returned and, once again, celebrities took over the festival

The world is turning again and with it the customs that were seen frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is how Indio (California) once again became the epicenter of music and art: after two years of cancellations, the first part of Coachella 2022 was held this weekend. The desert was reflected in this oasis in which for three days musical references prevailed with their impressive proposals.

Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Harry Styles and billie eilish were the headliners chosen for this historic edition. In addition to them, Brazilian music debuted at Coachella with Anitta and there were two Argentine exponents: Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso. The second part of the festival will take place this weekend, from April 22 to 24.

In this first meeting, several celebrities were seen who decided to take a plane to Indio and get hooked on the proposal. As also happens in Lollapalooza, the looks are very important although in this meeting the hippie chic is the leitmotif.

Among the celebrities who said they were present were Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, the Argentine Camila Morrone; Frenchman Timothée Chalamet, Mexican Diego Boneta, Paris Hilton, Justin and Hailey Bieber, fashion icon Jared Leto, Irina Shayk and Vanessa Hudgens, to name just a few.

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to go unnoticed under his cap at the festival

Camila Morrone accompanied her partner, DiCaprio, but was less “hidden” during Coachella

Diego Boneta, smiling, walks around the grounds where the festival takes place

Jared Leto opted for two very different looks: one more daytime and the other more punk

Leto, in a mesh shirt on day 2 of Coachella

Hailey Bieber was ultra cool with a crop top and wide pants

While his partner, Justin Bieber, burst in with yellow pants, an animal print poncho and a hat

Timothée Chalamet said present at Coachella and did so with a discreet look

One of the most striking festivalgoers was the actress Vanessa Hudgens, who chose a fuchsia total with a hat included

Paris Hilton dressed for the occasion, wearing a rainbow-colored sweater paired with a sober dress

The model Joy Corrigan, the most in tune with the hippie proposal of the event

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion, holding hands, at Coachella’s Neon Carnival.

Supermodel Irina Shayk in a white and fishnet outfit

The Argentines in the desert

VALERIE MACON

The Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole, in full action (VALERIE MACON/)

The Argentine singer Nicky Nicole had a dream presentation at the festival Coachella 2022 and was applauded by the audience on the Sonora stage. The 21-year-old from Rosario was part this Saturday of the exclusive grid at the return of one of the most important musical events in the world.

“Hello, I’m already at the hotel ready for coachella tomorrow”, he wrote on his Instagram account on Friday, in anticipation of what would be a historic night for the singer. Although there were Argentines present, Nicki Nicole performed her main hits before an audience completely new to her. rang “Bad Life”, “She Is Not Yours – RMX”, “Plegarias” and “Colocao”among other songs, and she was seen very moved by such an achievement.

The artist was happy to play in USA and for the large number of fans who went to see it, which was highlighted with deep emotion. “Thank you very much to all the people who are present. To those who do not know me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart, “she said and added:”For me this is super important and thanks to the people of Argentina who are here too. A round of applause for you.”

VALERIE MACON

Nathy Peluso poses for a portrait at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (VALERIE MACON/)

As part of her world tour, the Argentine artist He has already passed this year in Madrid and Barcelona, appeared at Lollapalooza in Argentina and Chile, played in Mexico and now at the mythical Coachella. She will then return to Spain to participate in the festivals Boombastic (Madrid) and Spring Sound (Barcelona), will pass through France and will also do the same Germany.

“I am very grateful for everything that happened, is happening and everything that is coming”, assured Nicki on Instagram. “Thank you all for the love you gave me in each presentation, in each city and each place where I was in recent weeks,” she said.

While, Nathy Peluso sang yesterday, 8:00 p.m. Of California. The artist based in Spain continues to present her successful debut album and this time it was the Sonora de Coachella stage. Happy with this challenge, she was anticipating the days before the big presentation.

beyond the music

Coachella is a festival in which art occupies an integral place. In the first edition, in 1999, there were Beck, Tool, Rage Against the Machine, The Chemical Brothers, Morrissey, A Perfect Circle, Jurassic 5 Y underworldamong others.

It was just three days of music but the reviews were overwhelming. The following year it was not held and from 2001 went from being done in October to April, a month that has been maintained ever since. Among the reasons for the variation, the temperature in the California desert weighed heavily, which has an average of 32º at that time of year.

Since that first year, the best and most iconic musicians have passed through the festival, such as Prince, Oasis, Björk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Coldplay, Eminem, Madonna, Drake, Guns N Roses, Lady Gaga and Beyoncéamong many others.