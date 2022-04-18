From defamation to violence, in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In the middle of judgment for defamation Come in Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard mutual accusations of violence among the famous partner. The hearings are broadcast live via streaming.

After a series of postponements due to the pandemicthe Fairfax County Court began hearings from last Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

From defamation to violence

In 2018 Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation. Heard countersued his ex-partner for $100 million for damages.

Although the trial that follows is for defamation, during the process a series of mutual accusations about violence Y assault.

Heard’s defense pointed out to the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ having sexually assaulted the actress, during the last months of their relationship, at a time when she was unconscious due to excessive consumption of alcohol. The accusation was categorically denied by the actor’s lawyers.

In the trial, evidence and testimonies were also aired that account for excesses, episodes of violence, infidelities Y mutual aggressive behavior.

Among the most impressive testimonies is that of the therapist of the ex partner Laurel Avis Anderson. She stated that Depp and Heard were engaged in a “mutual abuse”.

Anderson answered in the affirmative when asked if he knew of violent attitudes by Depp against his then wife. However, he also acknowledged that Heard had hit the actor during their fights.

“Both of them were victims from abuses in their houses. I think he was kept in check for decades until he and Heard got out of control and they got into what I saw as mutual abuse,” he said.

Other witness, isaac Baruch admitted receiving messages from Depp expressing a desire to see his wife’s body “in the trunk of a Honda Civic.”

On the other hand, Heard’s former assistant, who intervened during the fourth day of the trial, described the actress as a person “unstable” and “dramatic” before revealing that “one day she jumped up from her chair and put her face about four finger widths from mine. She would spit in my face and say: ‘How dare you ask me for the salary you ask for?’

a long process

On Monday the 11th a jury made up of seven members of civil society and the hearing process began on Tuesday.

More of 120 witnesses they have been called to testify in the trial that is expected to last at least six weeks.

Among those summoned are relatives, friends, colleagues and those close to the actors. James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk, the director of Tesla, are some of the public figures who must also testify to talk about the relationship they had with the couple.