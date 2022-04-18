from Cristiano Jr. to those he had with Georgina Rodriguez

THE sons of Cristiano Ronaldo they will have to face a heavy legacy: the Portuguese footballer is considered one of the strongest of all time, able to combine an extraordinary athleticism with an unprecedented consistency. All characteristics that have also made him disliked by many fans, but far from the stadium and the warmth of his fans, Ronaldo can still count on the affection of his children and wife Georgina Rodriguez.

How many and who are Cristiano Ronaldo’s children: the CR7 family

There private life of Cristiano Ronaldo he could only follow his exploits on the pitch: surprising and always in the spotlight.

The Portuguese star born in Funchal, on the island of Madeira, on February 5, 1985 began wowing fans off the pitch as early as July 2010, when he announced the birth of his eldest son Cristiano Jr. A surprise and a mystery: no one knew that the Portuguese was expecting a child and even today, 12 years later, the identity of his mother remains unknown. Immediately, the Portuguese announced that he had assumed exclusive custody of the child, fueling rumors and speculations about the origins of Cristiano Jr.

The Russian model has been one of the first official girlfriends since January 2015 Irina Shaykfrom whose relationship no children were born.

On 8 June 2017, however, Cristiano Ronaldo became a father again and this time of two twins: Mateo and Eva. In this case, the pregnancy was carried on by a surrogate mother.

The children of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Shortly after the end of the story with Irina Shayk, she meets Gucci in Madrid Georgina Rodriguez. Between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Spanish / Argentine it is love at first sight and they have been a couple since 2016: it then took a few months for the announcement of the first pregnancy which led, in November 2017, to the birth of daughter Alana Martina.

In 2019 the two got married in complete secrecy and in October 2021 a new pregnancy announcement arrived: twins.

The history of sons of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Unfortunately, a tragedy took a turn: during the twin birth, one of the newborns (the boy) did not survive. To give news of the death of the child just born were the parents through a post on social media on April 18, 2022, in which at the same time they announced that the daughter has instead survived. At the moment, the causes of the death of the fifth or sixth son of Cristiano Ronaldo are unknown.