From Amber Heard to Shakira: the beauty of stars without makeup

The video in which is just a few handfuls of days ago Shakira documents his surfing day. The famous singer, in a very sporty mode, is shown to the public in one version completely natural, with hair in the wind e without a trace of makeup.

A practice, that of shots #nomakeup, now consolidated on social networks, especially among many famous ones, who no longer have any qualms about showing themselves without filters, make-up and hair out of place. A message that carries with it the desire to feel good about yourself, without necessarily adapting to imposed stereotypes or standards of perfection.

A confirmation that also comes from one of the most influential supermodels ever, Cindy Crawford, that between one shot and another on his Instagram profile does not give up posting Selfies with a homemade flavor, with patches on the eyes or in sportswear during training.

From overseas to us the step is short if Michelle Hunzikeralmost every day, she delights her social community by documenting her morning beauty routine and showing herself without make-up, in all her genuine beauty.

Here are the latest stars in version #nomakeup.

