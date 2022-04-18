From Amber Heard to Grimes, Elon Musk’s love story

Elon Musk He is one of the most successful and talented entrepreneurs in the world of science, technology and international business.

At 50 years old, he boasts of having the title of the richest person in the world according to estimates of Forbeswith a net worth valued at $219 billion dollars, far above its competitor Jeff Bezosfounder of amazon.

The owner of Tesla, SpaceX Y neurolink not only has he been successful in business and consequently on a financial level, but he has also been a heartbreaker who has enjoyed love with several women.

Here we present the love history of Elon Muskmade up of his hitherto known girlfriends and wives.

Justin Musk

Justin Wilson she was Elon’s first wife whom he married in 2000 when he was starting to build his technological empire with his brother Kimbal Musk.

With Justin she had her first baby, Nevada Alexander Muskwho died at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Later, in 2004, they had the twins griffin Y Xavier Musk; triplets Kai, saxon Y Damian Musk they were born in 2006. The then couple separated in 2008.

Talulah Riley

weeks after divorce JustineElon began dating Talulah and they married in 2010. Four years later they they divorced for the first time at Elon’s request, but they remarried 18 months later. Eventually Riley filed for divorce and definitive separation in 2016.

Please enjoy this painfully awkward clip of Elon Musk, Talulah Riley (his wife at the time) and the least convincing “no” I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/faKZQ1sne0 — Mikey Mike (@shhweeney) July 5, 2020

Amber Heard

Elon Musk had a torrid relationship with AmberHeard, just at the moment when she was separating from Johnny Depp. In fact, according to testimonies given in the recent episodes of her trials, both celebrities They were lovers long before Heard and Depp divorced and the legal battles of domestic abuse and defamation that are still in progress.

It was between 2016 and 2018 that both starred in a intermittent relationship that ended in friendship.

During their courtship they were caught numerous times in public, during trips, nights out, hollywood parties and even entering the actress’s penthouse in Los Angeles late at night.

Many of the nocturnal visits took place when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they were still married. At the time, it was said that the hits that Amber had, and for which he accused Depp, actually they were tipped by Elon.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard Reunite Over Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/YcdDQAbVT9 — Suzie Sante (@SanteSuzie) January 5, 2022

Grimes

The head of Tesla and the singer confirmed their relationship during their time on the red carpet ofThe MET Gala of 2018. A month before, the couple officially started dating, but without talking about it.

According to Page Six, elon met Grimes online, for a joke about artificial intelligence that Elon intended to make in Twitterbut that Grimes had already done.

The couple lasted dating until 2021, a year before they welcomed their son X Æ A-XII Y in March 2022 they announced that they had had a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, for rented belly last December despite no longer being together.

Photo: AP

Natasha Bassett

Before Grimes and Elon will reveal the birth of Exa, the mogul was seen dating actress and model Natasha Bassett, originally from Australia.

According to a source for Hollywood LifeNatasha, 27, and Elon, 50, had been dating for a short time until February when news broke of their alleged engagement.

“They’ve only been dating a couple of months, but they’re already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much in love with each other and have spent a great deal of time together,” a source told the outlet.

Cara Delevingne

It is not clear the relationship between model and the businessman. However, at the time it was revealed that Cara had been involved in a threesome sex with Elon and his then-girlfriend Amber Heard.

According to Daily Mail, JoshDrew, ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rachel Penningtonsaid in one of the recent trials that these three characters had a sexual encounter at some point in 2016 in the penthouse of Amber and Johnny Depp.

Do you plan to travel to United States or Canada? Find here the information you need about visas, destinations, lifestyle and more . Sign up a our newsletter

Don’t miss out on the latest news from Live Usa on Google News, follow us here