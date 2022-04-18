First Look at Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer – Movie News

Taika Waititi was not beating around the bush and finally introduced Jane Foster with Mjölnir in the first trailer for the fourth film of the god of thunder, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Taika Waititi didn’t keep Thor: Love and Thunder’s “biggest secret” to himself in his first trailer revealed this morning: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wielding the hammer of Mjölnir for the first time before the astonished gaze of the god of thunder himself (Chris Hemsworth). The fourth Thor movie already had many leaks, since last week Jane’s presence was leaked through the box of an action figure. Toys always ruin surprises for Uncle Kevin Feige!

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor leaves with the Guardians of the Galaxy and follows a diet after missing the final blow to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and not preventing the death of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The film continues the timeline of Phase 4, however, it remains to be seen how many years have passed after the end of the Infinity Wars. Another surprise is the presence of Zeus, embodied by Russell Crowe. His hand holds the powerful beam, but we don’t see his face. Also, the trailer showed the return of Thor’s hammer during Ragnarok.

what if the director was saved was the presence of Gorr The butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), whose presence has unleashed theories that would once again involve the MCU with Sony’s Spider-Man universe, since he is directly linked to Knull, the father of the symbiotes and is presumed to be one of the future threats of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quite possibly we will meet him in the second advance. In the meantime, get ready because on July 8 we will know if Hemsworth will live to continue as the god of thunder or his presumed death will yield the title to Jane.



Marvel Studios This is what Jane Foster looks like as The Mighty Thor.



The character of Portman is directly the creation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it is not nonsense of the MCU for all those who seek inclusion and gender equity as the reason for her introduction as a superhero. He got his first solo series until October 2014, 52 years after his debut in Journey into Mystery #84! She is currently the new Valkyrie.