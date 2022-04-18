Films to see at Easter Monday 2022 streaming: Amazon and Netflix

Monday 18 April, Easter Monday, is a time to spend with those you love. Here, then, are films to see on Easter Monday with the family.

Sifting through the catalog of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, we have thought of 10 films to recommend that you can watch with the whole family. If after a long and delicious lunch you want to sit on the sofa for some healthy relaxation, here are some titles to choose from. Not necessarily Oscar-winning films but all healthy bearers of lightness.

Easter Monday movies on Netflix

Tolo Tolo – Checco Zalone’s latest film is, as always, full of social messages. This time he plays a failed businessman on the run from the state. He escapes to Kenya, where he finds himself in the midst of a civil war. In Italy they consider him dead, while he embarks on a journey of hope with other refugees to return to Europe.

Otherwise we get angry – A cult of the couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. Two rival friends find themselves competing for a dune buggy. However, this is destroyed by a local boss, against whom the couple lashes out with all their overwhelming strength. All they ask for is a dune buggy but they will have to fight, including stunts, punches and slaps to make their faces tremble.

Metal Lords – Hunter and Kevin are two misfit teenagers. They want to follow their passion for metal at all costs, which they hope will make them win the Battle of the Bands. However, the path will be long and tortuous, for a film that tries to break down some elements of the musical genre, opening its doors to Gen Z.

Jumanji – Sequel to the famous film with Robin Williams, which sees four boys catapulted into the game and transformed into Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, or their avatars. They will have to save Jumanji to be able to get home.

The Hobbit – First film of the second trilogy by Peter Jackson dedicated to the work of Tolkien but, being set before The Lord of the Rings, it is a prequel. Mark the first step in Bilbo Baggins’ great adventure, joined by Gandalf and a group of intrepid dwarves. Seeing it again or seeing it for the first time could set off an exhilarating marathon.

Easter Monday movie on Amazon Prime Video

Belli Hello – Pio and Amedeo land on Prime Video with their film, directed by the prolific Gennaro Nunziante. The two play two longtime friends who grew up together. Everything changes, however, when one decides to leave for Milan. The other, on the other hand, chooses to stay. Years later they will meet again, on decidedly opposite fronts, but with a common dream: to save their country from the brain drain.

The spies’ dinner – Chris Pine and Thankiwe Newton in a suspenseful film. Two CIA agents (former lovers) reunite years after a rescue failure. The boundaries between profession and passion are constantly blurring, for a deeply compelling spy tale.

Freaks Out – Film acclaimed by audiences and critics, according to director for Gabriele Mainetti, takes us to Rome in 1943. The Nazis are everywhere and Matilde, Cencio Fulvio and Mario, considered “freaks” by society, find themselves homeless, their beloved circus. Having failed the dream of traveling to America, they will have to fight to survive and find a place in the world.

Sing 2 – Sequel to the acclaimed Sing, an animated film that involves a rich vocal cast, considering how the protagonists are all artists with great voices. In this new chapter, Buster Moon intends to organize a world-class show in Redshore City. It’s the big leap for him and his friends. Only one problem: they will have to convince the most shy rock star in the world to return from their retreat. The film is available for rental and purchase, with a base price of 4.99 euros. Definitely less than a trip to the cinema for the whole family.

A doctor’s night – Comedy with Diego Abatantuono and Frank Matano. Pierfrancesco Mai is a doctor who works as a night medical guard. He has an accident with Mario, a thirty year old rider who makes home deliveries. The latter is unharmed but his bike is destroyed. The doctor, on the other hand, has a stroke of sciatica and cannot drive. The two risk losing their jobs but here’s the brilliant idea that can save both of them.

