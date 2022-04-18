‘Fast & Furious 10’: The successful saga could take an unexpected direction in its final stretch – CINEMABLEND

The tenth installment of ‘Full throttle’ has just signed Brie Larson to give life to a mysterious character. Plans are for its premiere to take place in 2023.

At full throttle, the successful saga starring Vin Diesel, is facing its final stretch. The outcome of the franchise will occur with Fast & Furious 10 Y Fast & Furious 11and it looks like fans might see a important change in the tenth and eleventh installments with respect to the previous films of the saga.

The producer of At full throttle Neal Moritz has spoken on the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni about what you would like to see in Fast & Furious 10 Y Fast & Furious 11. Although the franchise is characterized by its great action scenes, Moritz suggests a surprising direction in the final stretch of the story of Dominic Toretto and the Family: return to the spirit of the original films.

“Honestly, I would like to go to something smaller and I would like to go back to the beginning”, starts. “I think it’s an interesting way to continue. I like to zig and then zag. I like to try and do different things and I think that’s what the public is asking for these days.”

At full throttle It started as a car racing saga and in the latest installments fans have seen vehicles flying between buildings and traveling into space. Each installment in the franchise has tried to go a step further with its action scenes, but some have criticized its lack of credibility. For now we have to wait to see what happens with Fast & Furious 10which plans to hit theaters in 2023but from Moritz’s words, the film could focus more on the relationship of the characters than on the chases and impossible scenes with cars.

Justin Lin, who has been behind the scenes of a few films in the saga -the last one was Fast & Furious 9-, Direct to Fast & Furious 10 Y Fast & Furious 11. In addition to Diesel, the returns of Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and John Cena are also expected. As for the new signings, Jason Momoa will get into the skin of the villain and, recently, Brie Larson –Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in it Marvel Cinematic Universe– has joined the cast to play a mysterious role.

Fast & Furious 9, which was released in July 2021, was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film raised more than 726 million dollars around the world and cinemas had not yet fully returned to normality. With that number, it seems more than certain that Fast & Furious 10 Y Fast & Furious 11 will be able to repeat the box office success of its predecessor.

