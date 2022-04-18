Fast and Furious 10: to close the successful and extensive saga, the producer would like to “do something smaller”

As a producer on the Fast and Furious films, Neal Moritz saw the series go from showing street races to scenes of cars flying between buildings and traveling into space. However, for the last two installments, Moritz plans to take another path.

Since 2001, Fast and Furious It was growing and enlarging its family to become one of the most extensive and popular sagas. Known for its big action scenes with cars and quite impossible stunts, the franchise starring Vin Diesel it is coming to its end. For the last two films, the producer Neal Moritz He said that he would like to do something smaller and return to the roots of the series.

Let us remember that the history of Fast and Furious It started with something simple: Torettostreet racing and an undercover investigation of Brian O’Conner. However, as not only the cast, but also the audience grew, the next eight installments added great action scenes, from cars doing incredible stunts to traveling to space.

Although the box office receipts of these films show that there is a captive audience with the history of Toretto and his family, fast and furious 10 and 11 It seems that they will not follow the same path. on the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, Neal Moritz talked about what he would like to see in this final stretch and thinks that maybe it would be good if Fast and Furious downshift and go back to the spirit of the original movies.

“Honestly, I think going forward I would like to do something smaller.“, said Moritz. “And I would like to start going back to where we started. I think it’s an interesting way to continue. I like to zig and then zag. I like to try to do something different and I think that’s what audiences are demanding these days.”

More than 20 years have passed since the beginning of this saga and, despite some criticisms that point out that a lot of credibility was lost, that its end is approaching is an important moment for many fans. Several will want the story to continue with its action-packed scenes, while others will enjoy the closure of the cycle in 2024, the year in which it would be released. Fast and Furious 11.

Although the franchise has already confirmed more than one spin offIt is not yet known if there will be any other series or movies that continue the saga after 2024. However, Moritz It is clear that first they have to focus on the delivery that lies ahead: “Let’s make a great movie and then try to think of the next one.”

fast and furious 10 plans to hit theaters in 2023 and, by the words of Moritzthe film could focus and deepen the relationships between characters, instead of giving so much attention to the great chases and incredible scenes with the cars.

justin linwho has already directed several films in the saga, will return as director in both fast and furious 10 like in fast and furious 11. In terms of distribution, in addition to Dieselthey are expected to return: Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster Y John Cena. They add up Jason Momoawho will play the role of villain, and Brie Larsonalthough his role is still kept secret.

