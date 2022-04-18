Fantastic Beasts premieres in the middle of Johnny Depp’s trial

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets arrives this weekend in theaters to measure the impact of a new installment of the saga that has been surrounded by controversy after removing Johnny Depp of its distribution.

Even its arrival in theaters occurs the same week that the trial of the interpreter of Sweeney Todd against Amber Heard for defamation, a process for which he seeks compensation of 50 million dollars; she countersued and demands 100.

From the complaints of domestic violence, which occurred after the separation of the actors, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he lost a few jobs, including his role in fantastic animals.

Warner Bros. decided not to renew Johnny Depp in his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the midst of the legal battle that he maintains open with his ex-partner after she accused him of physical and psychological abuse.

The third prequel film of the harry potter universe features the performance of Mads Mikkelsen replacing the actor, known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean. It also supports other Hollywood figures such as Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) and Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander).

On this occasion, the film begins with the mission of the ‘magizoologist’ Newt Scamander of keeping alive a celestial creature that will play a fundamental role in a ritual to determine who will lead the magical world in a fair and wise way.

Other plots based on love or the question of good versus evil will finish making up this film, which completes its cast with Ezra Miller (Creedence Barebone), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Katherine Waterstone (Tina Goldstein), Poppy Corby-Tuech (Vinda Rosier) and Richard Coyle (Aberford).

Lovers of the magical world will finally be able to assess the new twist on this franchise, whose trailer generated negative reviews. The most faithful followers of Johnny Deppwho were unhappy with the signing of Mads Mikkelsen.

The tape was also affected by another controversy, but this one carried out by the writer JK Rowlingwho made comments that were considered “transphobic”.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will debut on the US billboard alongside Father Stua drama directed by rosalind ross and headed by Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlbergwhich tells the story of a retired boxer who unexpectedly finds faith and decides to become a priest.

With information from EFE and editorial