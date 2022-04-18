Extravagant Easter Sunday! Kim Kardashian shared the great banquet of personalized eggs

UNITED STATES-. The Kardashian family celebrated Easter Sunday in a big way, and they obviously shared it on social media. kim kardashian Posted in your stories Instagram a series of photographs to give their fans a tour of the special banquet prepared by the great clan, from the dining table, to the menu of the day and the gifts for the children.

kardashian He first showed off the extravagant décor of the dining room, and the special dishes he had prepared for guests, including a charcuterie board, ornate cupcakes, and of course lots of custom pastel easter eggs. The businesswoman divided the space into two tables, one for children and one for adults, both decorated with roses.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was particularly proud of one dish, pickled cucumbers. kardashian shared a screenshot of a text exchange between her and her friend Stephanie Shepherd. In these, the businesswoman revealed that she thought that “little pickles” had to be the official term for snacks.

Kim Kardashian was surprised by her mother Kris Jenner

For the celebration, each member of the family kardashian he got his own giant chocolate egg with his name engraved on it. “Oh my God, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids…all the adults too,” Kardashian exclaimed in a clip she shared on her stories from Instagram. In addition, the children of the family participated in an egg hunt.

kardashian He also shared pictures of his sister kourtney kardashian and the musician harry hudson as they arrived at his house. He wore a T-shirt that said “Kim is my lawyer.” The tycoon passed the law exam of the “baby bar” of California in December 2021 and has stated his dream of opening his own law firm to follow in the footsteps of his father Robert Kardashian.