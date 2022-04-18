Everyone Thought This ‘Jurassic Park’ Character Was Dead, But His Performer Says No – Movie News

Surely you remember Ray Arnold, the computer scientist played by Samuel L. Jackson in the first film of Jurassic Park, was he really eaten by birds of prey?

Raise your hand to anyone who thinks that Mr. Arnold, the computer scientist played by Samuel L. Jackson in jurassic-park, it has long been part of a better life. The last remnant of him we saw was an arm completely severed from the body that landed on Ellie (Laura Dern) much to her annoyance. We did not see how the velociraptor or any other dinosaur finished him off and that is what he clings to Jackson to maintain his theory that Arnold is still alive.

on the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz, the actor remembered his time in the saga starwars and suggested that his character, the Jedi Mace Windu, was somewhere with only one arm. He then goes on to say that the same goes for Arnold. “Same with the boy from jurassic-park, believe. He’s somewhere on this island riding birds of prey with one arm.” ensures.

Could this joke somehow translate into the new trilogy of Jurassic World? What if these words go further and we see Arnold return from his lair to bring some order to Isla Nublar? After all, as the actor recalls: “In starwarsthere are a lot of characters that come back with only one arm.” Why not here?

Why didn’t we see Mr. Arnold’s death on screen?

Behind this joke there is a whole story that has to do with hurricanes and problems on the set. The death of the computer scientist, as much as Jackson insists, was written down in the script and scheduled to shoot. However, bad weather got in their way. “I was supposed to go to Hawaii to shoot my death scene, but there was a hurricane that destroyed all the sets, so I couldn’t go”the interpreter told The AV Club.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the internet about how the scene should have played out. The amputated arm thing was the director’s plan B to save filming time and money, but we don’t know if Arnold was going to be eaten that way initially. The team also created a severed leg that was left out of the final footage, so we’re guessing they were considering several options.

In the next installment of the saga, Jurassic World: DominionSamuel L. Jackson probably won’t make an appearance, but those who will reprise their characters are Laura Dern, Sam Neill and, as he did in the previous installment, Jeff Goldblum. The veteran stars will team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to find a balance between humans and dinosaurs after the famous island is completely destroyed.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will hit theaters on June 9.

