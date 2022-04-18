Epic Games receives a new demand for a dance of Fortnite

It is not the first or the second time it has happened and who knows if it will be the last. Fortnite returns to face a dance copyright claim lawsuit used in the battle royale of Epic Games. After the famous case of Alfonso Ribeiro, actor of The Prince of Bel-Air, a new dance is the subject of discussion.

The claim comes from Kyle Hanagami, as reported by Polygon. He specifically points out the move It’s complicated, which appeared in the game in August 2020. Hanagami explains that in 2017 he performed the same move during a music video for Charlie Puth’s How Long.

The lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, details that several steps have been copied without the consent of the choreographer. To illustrate her point of view, Hanagami’s legal representatives have shared a video comparing the two dances.

Two key aspects must be taken into account in this matter. The first is that not all the dance that the character does Fortnite it is not related to the Hanagami dance nor does it play the music of the video clip. The second is that, unlike other cases, the dancer does actually own the copyright.

Hanagami’s request is for a court order to be issued to remove the dance from Fortnite along with legal fees and compensatory damages not specified. Meanwhile, Epic Games has introduced Zero Construction, the mode that completely eliminates the possibility of creating ramps and walls.