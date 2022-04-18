Emma Watson’s ex-boyfriend once broke up with her because of her fame

From his days in the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. But at one point the actor’s popularity worked against him when he was dating businessman Frances Boulle.

Who was Emma Watson’s ex-boyfriend, Francis Boulle?

Emma Watson | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Emma Watson has led a very private, yet interesting love life. One of her boyfriends turns out to be a lesser-known celebrity in Francis Boulle. According to Spear’s, Boulle is a web entrepreneur and heir to diamonds worth $10.1 million. He went to the School of Speech in Berkshire, England. There, he worked on his skills as an entrepreneur and eventually established his own independent brokerage.

In 2010, he launched the SexyMP website. The site would allow people to rate members of parliament based on their attractiveness. It only helped Boulle accumulate more wealth.

But perhaps what Boulle is best known for is the hit reality show made in chelsea. The series follows the lives of the young and rich, as well as their travels around the world. Boulle did not expect the show to be as successful in the UK as it turned out to be.

“I didn’t do it because I thought it would be a hit here, but because I thought it would be a hit in America,” Boulle said in an interview with Varsity. “But it has been a great relief that the show has liked here. I was expecting just the opposite with the inverted snobbery prevalent in the UK.”

Emma Watson and Francis Boulle | Jon Furniss/WireImage

According to The Mirror Beauty and the Beast Actress Emma Watson met Boulle at a Cartier polo party in 2008. Some time later, the two would strike up a discreet but short-lived relationship, which Boulle himself would confirm.

“We had a little thing a while back,” Boulle told Heat magazine (via Metro). “But I’ve always been an ambitious person and I want to achieve my own notoriety for what I’ve done.”

He later claimed that Watson’s fame was his motivation for getting rid of the Harry Potter star

“That’s why I chose not to follow anymore, because I didn’t want to be the boyfriend of a child actress,” he explained.

Boulle would later take to Twitter to clarify his comments, explaining that he and Watson were on good terms.

“For the record, recent comments attributed to me regarding @EmWatson were taken out of context and I have only the utmost respect for her,” Boulle posted.

As most know, Tom Felton was Emma Watson’s co-star in the Harry Potter franchise where he played Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy. It has been speculated that he and Watson had a relationship in the past. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Felton took the time to address whether he was ever one of Watson’s ex-boyfriends.

“We are something, if that makes any sense,” Felton said. “So we’ve been very close for a long time. And I love her, I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But on the romantic side, I think she’s more of a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing than a Tom and Emma thing.”

