Emma Watson Reveals the 3 Natural Oils She Uses for Silky Hair

Emma Watson turned 32 and looks more spectacular than ever, however, the actress of ‘Harry Potter‘ has a beauty routine that follows to the letter. Between his beauty secrets, Emma Watson uses natural hair oils and today in Panorama we reveal to you what are they and why should you use them in your hair to have the silky hair.

Through an interview for Into the Gloss, Emma Watson shared her routine and beauty habitsboth for skin care and hair care. The actress herself confessed that she prefers to employ Natural medicine and products without so many chemicals, because lately she is more interested in the sustainability and the transparency of the products applied in the skin and hair.

This is how Emma Watson takes care of her hair

when we see Emma Watson on any red carpet, one thing that always stands out is her hairwell your auburn look has distinguished her since the saga of ‘Harry Potter‘. However, according to the actress, maintaining impeccable hair is one of the most difficult processes for her.

“My grandmother was a redhead, so I have a lot of warmth in my hair color. But for some reason, when they dye it, it tends to look brassy or orange.”Emma Watson commented and later revealed that she uses a mask to eliminate those tones and make her hair look spectacular.

What natural oils does Emma Watson apply to have silky hair?

In addition, Emma Watson revealed that -to keep her hair silky and healthy- she applies some natural oils that give hydration and shine to your hair.

grapefruit oil

Although little known, the grapefruit oil It’s one of the natural remedies that Emma Watson uses to have silky hairbecause it contains multiple antioxidants What vitamin C which helps promote Hair growth and to protect the hair follicles from external agents that can damage the hair.

Argan oil

The Argan oil is a favorite for the beauty industry as it has the ability to deeply hydrate hair. East natural oil is ideal for those people who dye their hair often – as it does Emma Watson for their most important performances – or that they have it damaged and dry.

Coconut oil

Emma Watson revealed that one of her favorite natural oils is coconut oil and even confessed that he applies a little of this wonderful natural ingredient on the ends of the hair to give it that hydration and silky touch. In addition to providing maximum hydration, coconut oil strengthens the hair and gives it softness.

Undoubtedly, Emma Watson teaches us that, sometimes, products without so many chemicals are more beneficial, because these natural oils They provide shine and silkiness to the hair at a lower cost. have you used any of these hair oils?