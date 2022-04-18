Emma Watson recalls being ‘stunned’ by Daniel Radcliffe

To say that Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe spent a lot of time together would be an understatement. The couple literally grew up together, spending a decade of their lives filming and promoting the Harry Potter films. Thanks to all the time they spent together, they got to know each other very well. In fact, Watson shared that she thought of Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as her brothers.

Cast of ‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Emma Watson remembers being surprised by Daniel Radcliffe

Despite all the time the trio spent together, they managed to surprise each other. This was especially true in the last Harry Potter films. Watson has been candid about the fact that she was in awe of some of the acting skills her co-stars displayed. In an interview with JoBlo, the Beauty and the Beast The star admitted that she was particularly impressed by Radcliffe’s boldness and courage.

“I’ve had exactly the same moments with Dan where I’ve been in awe,” Watson shared of Radcliffe. “I’m particularly referring to a lot of the stunt work that Dan had to do in the last movie. He’s fearless and he just throws himself into building, all these things, and I’m just blown away that he gives it his all, and he’s really admirable, definitely.”

The ‘Little Women’ alumna needed a break after filming the last two ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Watson remained impressed with Radcliffe even after they finished the Harry Potter films. The Little woman alum has explained that filming the last two Harry Potter movies was physically and emotionally exhausting. Naturally, he wanted a break from acting afterward and took some time off to get his bachelor’s degree from Brown University. Radcliffe, however, returned to acting in a new project.

“It feels good to be able to take a little break,” Watson shared of wrapping up the Harry Potter films. “I don’t know how Dan is doing, to be honest, because doing these two movies back to back was exhausting, I mean really exhausting. He was in rags when we finished filming, so I don’t know how Dan is doing. He is incredibly energetic.”

Watson really engaged in the Hermione-Bellatrix torture scene

Watson may have been impressed with Radcliffe’s penchant for going all out, but she also tackled some of her intense scenes at full throttle. A good example of this is the scene where Hermione is tortured by Bellatrix. Watson spent hours researching to prepare for the scene. She even encouraged [director] David Yates to continue filing his screams long after he wanted to scream cut.

“It was pretty horrible to do, but it was a real challenge and I enjoyed having the challenge and I had to do something demanding,” Watson shared of her torture scene. “I think as Bellatrix, she’s just terrifying because she looks so upset, she looks so crazy… I don’t think so.” [Helena Bonham Carter] I really enjoyed doing it. I guess she showed that she was doing a good job that she was uncomfortable.”

Clearly, both Watson and Radcliffe were committed to the Harry Potter films. And considering the movies are still loved today, it’s wise that they didn’t hold back on their performances.

